v2.0.4 - PUBLIC BETA

NOTE: Game saves are NOT backward compatible with v2.0.3d, so if you switch back to that version, any saves made with this beta will be hidden (until you switch back or until v2.0.4 is released). Multiplayer games are also NOT backward-compatible with that last patch, so you can only play with those who have this beta version.

See instructions at bottom of this page for opting into the public beta.

BETA 19

NEW: Bison Herds

* Six somewhat large herds of bison are found on each map.

* Most herds have one or two emaciated adult bison, who are much weaker than healthy adults and are recognizable by their protruding ribs.

* To hunt bison: try to disrupt the herd to isolate calves or emaciated adults from the protection of others. Best done with large packs of eight or more wolves.

NEW: Unforgiving Difficulty Level. This is similar to Accurate, but:

* Damage dealt to every NPC (except pups) by every NPC (including pups) is increased.

* Modestly increases damage dealt to player's pups from competitors and prey.

* Slows NPC wolf health regeneration.

* Increases player's pups' food requirements.

* Increases chance of sickness among players' pups -- but also increases chances of recovery.

* Increases difficulty of chasing off eagle during pup raids.

* Increases initial competitors' Fight meters a bit, and decreases their Flight meter.

* Pup raid and hex invasion frequencies are same as in Accurate.

* Note: Ironwolf players can switch between Accurate and Unforgiving difficulty levels at any time.

* Note: All the Accurate achievements are also unlockable on Unforgiving.

ALSO NEW:

* New Gameplay Option in Game Settings: Critical Hits for Adult NPC Wolves. When enabled, all NPC wolves (packmates, rivals, dispersals) have a very small chance of receiving severe (potentially fatal) damage from prey or competitors during hunts and fights. Enable this if you don't like how your packmates are invulnerable once they survive their first year.

* New Packmate Health onscreen display: A column of pawprint icons showing the health of your packmates. Press Ctrl-N to toggle it on/off. (Remappable in Game Settings: Controls)

IMPROVEMENTS:

* Some measures to prevent rival pack names from being reused.

* Refinements to packmate positioning when gathering in a circle around the player.

* Full Saga Multiplayer: Automatically update family snapshot when a client player renames a packmate.

* Restored "You're Pregnant" notification after fixing bug which can break the game in rare circumstances in multiplayer games.

* Added a smooth camera movement to return to default position when getting kicked off prey. (Was an abrupt snap before.)

* Add a multi-day cooldown for rivals moving to different maps before being allowed to reemerge.

* Adjustments to frequency of several coats.

BUGS FIXED:

* Multiplayer: Client player (but only client player) can get the achievement "Me Time" during roaming quests.

* Multiplayer: Packmate can disappear or not acting fully as a packmate.

* Multiplayer: Pack Rally state not saved for clients.

* Age seven is a death sentence for many rival wolves.

* After joining a rival pack, some pups in that pack have weight of zero pounds.

* NPC wolves cannot eat carcass on a bridge.

* Survival of the Pack achievement can be unlocked after joining a rival pack midway through the year.

* Bull elk will bugle at each other but will not fight.

* If trying to court a wolf after being rejected, the trial fails instantly because Affinity is at zero. (Now will be set to 25%.)

* Wolves sometimes do Ferris Wheel rotation when in Photo Mode.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD

1) In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties. 2) Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.