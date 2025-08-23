 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710848 Edited 23 August 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Changelog – Beta Demo version 0.96.3 (pre Early Access)

✅ Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed incorrect triggering of some newly added Steam achievements

  • New achievement: survive 7 days on Ahra Prime

  • Repair screen updated: added mini help and red warning when conditions are not met (missing skill, workbench, or required tool)

  • Flashlight:

    • Properly turns off when disconnected or battery is depleted

    • No longer illuminates the weapon (temporary fix – weapon-mounted flashlights planned)

  • Additional helmets temporarily removed to avoid conflicts when taking new ones

  • Death no longer deletes progress / save is preserved after death (this will return only for the two highest difficulty levels)

  • Fixed the possibility of the player being thrown when colliding with certain large objects (like large platforms)

  • Improved game icon

  • Disabled procedural ADS look rate (will return in a future weapon update with improved handling and zeroing)

  • Weapon now holsters when colliding with objects

  • Interactive terminal widgets now respond to \[E] key by default, not just mouse clicks

  • Crew backpack physics slightly improved – should no longer clip through the floor, fixed collistion in bedroom in Transport Base so that backpacks do not fall through the floor.

  • Battery is no longer consumed during sleep (demo only – will return in full game for higher difficulties)

  • Crouch/un-crouch blocked when space around player is too tight

  • Work in progress: disabling vision through walls when too close

    • Major changes underway – requires testing

  • More sounds class assignment (another dozens of changes applied) – please report any sounds not responding to MASTER or their individual class

  • Footstep audio now uses correct physical material settings (hundreds of changes applied)

  • Lockpicking bug fixed – player could rotate or move during the process

  • The sniper rifle and vest have been removed from the large base; they are now available elsewhere. In the playtest, access to the base required meeting certain requirements; in the demo, it's free almost at the start of the game, so these items were available too early.

  • Initial blood texture improvements

🎯 New Customization Options:

Crosshair / Reticle:

  • Opacity and size

  • Border thickness

  • Always visible or short fade in/out

Pop-up Notifications (left side):

  • Opacity and font size

Interaction Label \[E] Do something:

  • Adjustable opacity

Mouse

[list]

  • sensivity

    • [*][p]invery mouse (aslo under \[i] Key)[/p][/*][/list]

    more custom settings soon

    📦 Scrapping System Update:

    • If inventory space is available (pockets/backpack) – items go there

    • If no space – items drop in front of the player

    • Partial placement supported – what fits goes to inventory, the rest drops

    Various minor fixes and tweaks

    Steam stats and leaderboards

    I'm working on it, they'll be up soon.



    Best regards!
    – author

