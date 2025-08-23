🛠️ Changelog – Beta Demo version 0.96.3 (pre Early Access)
✅ Fixes & Improvements:
Fixed incorrect triggering of some newly added Steam achievements
New achievement: survive 7 days on Ahra Prime
Repair screen updated: added mini help and red warning when conditions are not met (missing skill, workbench, or required tool)
Flashlight:
Properly turns off when disconnected or battery is depleted
No longer illuminates the weapon (temporary fix – weapon-mounted flashlights planned)
Additional helmets temporarily removed to avoid conflicts when taking new ones
Death no longer deletes progress / save is preserved after death (this will return only for the two highest difficulty levels)
Fixed the possibility of the player being thrown when colliding with certain large objects (like large platforms)
Improved game icon
Disabled procedural ADS look rate (will return in a future weapon update with improved handling and zeroing)
Weapon now holsters when colliding with objects
Interactive terminal widgets now respond to \[E] key by default, not just mouse clicks
Crew backpack physics slightly improved – should no longer clip through the floor, fixed collistion in bedroom in Transport Base so that backpacks do not fall through the floor.
Battery is no longer consumed during sleep (demo only – will return in full game for higher difficulties)
Crouch/un-crouch blocked when space around player is too tight
Work in progress: disabling vision through walls when too close
Major changes underway – requires testing
More sounds class assignment (another dozens of changes applied) – please report any sounds not responding to MASTER or their individual class
Footstep audio now uses correct physical material settings (hundreds of changes applied)
Lockpicking bug fixed – player could rotate or move during the process
The sniper rifle and vest have been removed from the large base; they are now available elsewhere. In the playtest, access to the base required meeting certain requirements; in the demo, it's free almost at the start of the game, so these items were available too early.
Initial blood texture improvements
🎯 New Customization Options:
Crosshair / Reticle:
Opacity and size
Border thickness
Always visible or short fade in/out
Pop-up Notifications (left side):
Opacity and font size
Interaction Label \[E] Do something:
Adjustable opacity
Mouse[list]
sensivity
more custom settings soon
📦 Scrapping System Update:
If inventory space is available (pockets/backpack) – items go there
If no space – items drop in front of the player
Partial placement supported – what fits goes to inventory, the rest drops
Various minor fixes and tweaks
Steam stats and leaderboards
I'm working on it, they'll be up soon.
