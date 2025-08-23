Fixed incorrect triggering of some newly added Steam achievements

New achievement: survive 7 days on Ahra Prime

Repair screen updated: added mini help and red warning when conditions are not met (missing skill, workbench, or required tool)

Flashlight: Properly turns off when disconnected or battery is depleted

No longer illuminates the weapon (temporary fix – weapon-mounted flashlights planned)

Additional helmets temporarily removed to avoid conflicts when taking new ones

Death no longer deletes progress / save is preserved after death (this will return only for the two highest difficulty levels)

Fixed the possibility of the player being thrown when colliding with certain large objects (like large platforms)

Improved game icon

Disabled procedural ADS look rate (will return in a future weapon update with improved handling and zeroing)

Weapon now holsters when colliding with objects

Interactive terminal widgets now respond to \[E] key by default, not just mouse clicks

Crew backpack physics slightly improved – should no longer clip through the floor, fixed collistion in bedroom in Transport Base so that backpacks do not fall through the floor.

Battery is no longer consumed during sleep (demo only – will return in full game for higher difficulties)

Crouch/un-crouch blocked when space around player is too tight