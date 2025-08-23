 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19710752 Edited 24 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Colonists!

The game just received another big update with systems for better controlling electricity, water, gas, and signal flows. Valves and separators can create more sleek designs where cables/pipes can stay closer to each other. In addition, localization got refined with new intelligent hotkeys showing automatically rebound keys.

VALVES


Valves are small devices that are taking exactly one grid cell and having 4 outlets (one on each side).
They are perfect to control networks:
  • electricity ⚡
  • water 💧
  • gas ☁️
These small devices are quite handy. They show state of the network, how much water is flowing, and can be quickly disabled just by pressing the interaction button F.
Each block can also be manipulated with signal deciders.

SEPARATORS



Function category has received two new items:
  • separator wall
  • separator floor
They can be used just like a regular wall and floor (placed between blocks) but have a special function to separate cables, pipes, and transport tubes.

INTELLIGENT HOTKEYS


The localization system of the game is now overhauled with new hotkey decorators for texts. It works very similarly to existing images, but it presents currently keybound actions. If the action binding changes, it automatically updates the hotkey.


The guidebook is now using rich texts with hotkeys. It utilizes the new system and shows all updated hotkeys.

MAP AUTOPILOT


The feature was highly requested, so there it is! In the map view when autopilot technology is discovered there is a button allowing to use control panel of current station to navigate to any selected station, planet or celestial body.

GAME DISCOUNT

The game is currently on Sale and is offering the highest discount ever (50%). It's the perfect moment to grab the game and try it out or play it together with your friends!


Please let me know what you think about new game systems on Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/EFzAA3w

Also, if you haven’t done so yet, please leave a review.
It helps to keep the game alive and be discovered by other players!

Thank you for your support!
Tefel (Terad Games)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1614551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link