Hey Colonists!The game just received another big update with systems for better controlling electricity, water, gas, and signal flows. Valves and separators can create more sleek designs where cables/pipes can stay closer to each other. In addition, localization got refined with new intelligent hotkeys showing automatically rebound keys.Valves are small devices that are taking exactly one grid cell and having 4 outlets (one on each side).They are perfect to control networks:These small devices are quite handy. They show state of the network, how much water is flowing, and can be quickly disabled just by pressing the interaction buttonEach block can also be manipulated with signal deciders.Function category has received two new items:They can be used just like a regular wall and floor (placed between blocks) but have a special function to separate cables, pipes, and transport tubes.The localization system of the game is now overhauled with new hotkey decorators for texts. It works very similarly to existing images, but it presents currently keybound actions. If the action binding changes, it automatically updates the hotkey.The guidebook is now using rich texts with hotkeys. It utilizes the new system and shows all updated hotkeys.The feature was highly requested, so there it is! In the map view when autopilot technology is discovered there is a button allowing to use control panel of current station to navigate to any selected station, planet or celestial body.The game is currently on Sale and is offering the highest discount ever (50%). It's the perfect moment to grab the game and try it out or play it together with your friends!Please let me know what you think about new game systems on Discord:Also, if you haven’t done so yet, please leave a review.It helps to keep the game alive and be discovered by other players!Thank you for your support!Tefel (Terad Games)