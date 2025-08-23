Changelog

Added settings to adjust Camera Distance and FOV



Added a setting to adjust the volume of your active boosters



Added toggleable stat descriptions which display when hovering a stat



Changed the default font and added a setting that allows the player to change which font they use (in case you prefer the original)



Added split and single missile launchers to the weapon drop list (these were always meant to be available but I forgot to add them to the pool)



Various stat displays adjusted for clarity when comparing values (in-progress)



Adjusted some environmental visuals to reduce visual noise



Various updates to the layout of The Facility to make it easier to reach high places regardless of your build



Changed enemy faction colors to improve visibility



Shields are no longer available as shoulder weapons



Shield block boxes are now much closer to the actual size of the shield



Fixed guns flickering in and out of existence



Fixed gamepad camera controls jumping to maximum input beyond deadzone



Fixed hands taking customization from the wrong side arm



Hey all, I've decided to make the playtest available again because RIG Riot will be participating in the upcoming Third Person Shooter festival. I worked hard this week to put together a patch containing numerous Quality of Life changes and fixes. Let me know what you think!-SageFeaturesChanges & BalanceBug Fixes