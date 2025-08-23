-Sage
Changelog
Features
- Added settings to adjust Camera Distance and FOV
- Added a setting to adjust the volume of your active boosters
- Added toggleable stat descriptions which display when hovering a stat
- Changed the default font and added a setting that allows the player to change which font they use (in case you prefer the original)
- Added split and single missile launchers to the weapon drop list (these were always meant to be available but I forgot to add them to the pool)
Changes & Balance
- Various stat displays adjusted for clarity when comparing values (in-progress)
- Adjusted some environmental visuals to reduce visual noise
- Various updates to the layout of The Facility to make it easier to reach high places regardless of your build
- Changed enemy faction colors to improve visibility
- Shields are no longer available as shoulder weapons
- Shield block boxes are now much closer to the actual size of the shield
Bug Fixes
- Fixed guns flickering in and out of existence
- Fixed gamepad camera controls jumping to maximum input beyond deadzone
- Fixed hands taking customization from the wrong side arm
Changed files in this update