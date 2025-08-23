 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710750 Edited 23 August 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all, I've decided to make the playtest available again because RIG Riot will be participating in the upcoming Third Person Shooter festival. I worked hard this week to put together a patch containing numerous Quality of Life changes and fixes. Let me know what you think!

-Sage

Changelog
Features
  • Added settings to adjust Camera Distance and FOV
  • Added a setting to adjust the volume of your active boosters
  • Added toggleable stat descriptions which display when hovering a stat
  • Changed the default font and added a setting that allows the player to change which font they use (in case you prefer the original)
  • Added split and single missile launchers to the weapon drop list (these were always meant to be available but I forgot to add them to the pool)


Changes & Balance
  • Various stat displays adjusted for clarity when comparing values (in-progress)
  • Adjusted some environmental visuals to reduce visual noise
  • Various updates to the layout of The Facility to make it easier to reach high places regardless of your build
  • Changed enemy faction colors to improve visibility
  • Shields are no longer available as shoulder weapons
  • Shield block boxes are now much closer to the actual size of the shield


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed guns flickering in and out of existence
  • Fixed gamepad camera controls jumping to maximum input beyond deadzone
  • Fixed hands taking customization from the wrong side arm

Changed files in this update

