Shelf Life Rework

Before this change, Life/Budget Items equipped on the daughter would decrease it's shelf life by 2 while the same items in your inventory would decrease by 1. The idea being, since she is "using" the items when they're equipped, their shelf life gets consumed more. But after some extended time to think about it, this approach is needlessly complicated. The player had to mentally keep track of two different numbers for the same item. I no longer feel this is ideal. So I decided to change the reduction of the shelf life on equipped items down from 2 to 1. The reduction of shelf life will now be 1 universally.

In order to maintain balance with this change, I have adjusted the shelf life of all the items in game. The new shelf life will be closer to the value of what they were when the item was equipped before this update. Since the items in the inventory lasted twice as long as the ones equipped on the daughter, I decided to slightly increase the overall shelf life of each item. Meaning, they now last longer while equipped, but will not last as long in your inventory from before this update. For example, a Bag of Potatoes used to last 6 Weeks. That's 6 Weeks in your inventory and 3 Weeks while equipped. With this update, a Bag of Potatoes last 4 Weeks whether it's equipped or in your inventory.

On the subject of life items, I felt Hygiene products didn't last long enough to justify their price. I felt I was returning to the store way too often to spend a great deal of cash on these items. To fix this, I have further increased the shelf life of all Hygiene products.

I feel this change, along with the others mention in this update, will simplify the budgeting process while putting a bit more money back into the player's pocket and encourage the player to risk spending on luxury items when the opportunity presents itself.

Price Rebalance For Life Items/Check Up/Praying (Food, Hygiene, Material, Assortment)

I've rebalanced the price equation that controls the price of life items as well as the infirmary/church, mostly for the more expensive stuff. I felt there wasn't as drastic of a difference in price from the cheapest options to the most expensive as I originally envisioned. With this update, the cheapest options are now slightly more cheaper while the more expensive options are noticeably more expensive. I believe this change should be more inline with the current flow of income throughout the game and it should make the discounts the player receive more worth while. I'll continue to monitor the in-game economy and make adjustments I feel are necessary.

New Feature

Door 2 Door Sellers - Starting from year 2, the player will occasionally get people coming directly to the house to sell them things. These optional events will introduce certain items more earlier in the game, but since they're just one time shops, it shouldn't impact the early economy too bad. There are 6 different seller events, each offering something beneficial. You can 100% ignore this feature, and there is no detriment if you can't afford to buy anything.

Bug Fixes, Changes and Improvements

Improved the "Current budget Items" window.

It now displays "Likes" and "Dislikes" for Food, Flavor, Hygiene Product and Material as well as the Current Request from the daughter. To Accommodate this change, the window has been made wider. This adjustment has resulted in each item type taking up 3 grid spaces instead of two, making it easier to read.

-You can now exit the Job Menu by pressing the "Menu" button or the right click button on the mouse.

-Stage Ceder Plain 3: Corrected behavior of the stage event and Vitality object.

-Stage Rainfall Road 2: Improved the stats of the boss enemy. Corrected movement after event trigger.

-Corrected Item Blush: Improve the description so the effect of Regen is understandable.

-Corrected various dialogue issues.