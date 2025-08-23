- Dinosaurs with spore auras are no longer immune to damage if the player doesn't have the corresponding spore buff. Instead, the dinosaurs will take 25% damage.
- Added more hints about mushroom spores and dinosaurs
- The "Classic Game" button has been temporarily replaced with a disabled "Minigame" button. The minigame will be enabled for the playtest if/when it reaches a stable state. Stay tuned!
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug related to Steam-overlay
- Increased a timeout after completing a level to help mitigate a race condition (which may cause the after-stage chat to not appear)
Changed files in this update