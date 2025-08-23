 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710631 Edited 23 August 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

First, a sincere thanks to everyone that has picked up the game, put in some hours, and already given me super helpful feedback. I know it can be frustrating to find a bug when your run is going well, or have the interface not respond exactly like you'd want, but everyone is different and everyone plays games differently, so the best way for me to make this the best game it can be is to get it into your hands and let you break it in ways I couldn't dream of.

Second, a new public beta branch for testing the latest bug fixes and features before adding them to the main build is now available.

To Opt in: Go to the Steam properties for Gunlocked 2, select betas, and choose the public beta branch. You may need to restart Steam to see this option.

While my update pace tends to be pretty fast, some changes require more time and/or thoughtful deliberation. This weekend's patch 0.11.00 will be quite large, based on feedback and bug reports, so I'll be rolling out changes to the public beta in smaller chunks as I make them. You can, of course, wait until the full patch is live.

For regular patch notes on the beta branch, please join the discord channel here: https://discord.gg/YbdSHs58m9

For the first beta patch, 0.10.06, you can see the notes below.

Balance

  • Enemies: When enemies become invulnerable, Plasmic Burn effects are now removed

QoL

  • Corrected the Mega Lock additional copies text

  • Reworded Scattershot to be more clear about the pros and cons

  • Incorrect BoomBots additional texts

  • Lucky Duck text corrected to say it offers 5% bonus chance, not 7%

Bugs

  • World Generation: Fixed a bug that would restart the last seed instead of generating a new world if you died and used the restart option

  • Bosses: Fixed an issue that would cause duplicates of the same boss to be added to the world list each new run you started without quitting the game. This was causing various soft-lock issues if you fought the same boss twice in one run.

  • Skills: Tempest’s “Shock Collar” can no longer cause infinite damage loops on marked targets.

  • Utilities: Fixed a bug that was causing utilities to pull the wrong synergy class data, resulting in strange or ineffective combinations

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows Depot 3492831
