First, a sincere thanks to everyone that has picked up the game, put in some hours, and already given me super helpful feedback. I know it can be frustrating to find a bug when your run is going well, or have the interface not respond exactly like you'd want, but everyone is different and everyone plays games differently, so the best way for me to make this the best game it can be is to get it into your hands and let you break it in ways I couldn't dream of.

Second, a new public beta branch for testing the latest bug fixes and features before adding them to the main build is now available.

To Opt in: Go to the Steam properties for Gunlocked 2, select betas, and choose the public beta branch. You may need to restart Steam to see this option.

While my update pace tends to be pretty fast, some changes require more time and/or thoughtful deliberation. This weekend's patch 0.11.00 will be quite large, based on feedback and bug reports, so I'll be rolling out changes to the public beta in smaller chunks as I make them. You can, of course, wait until the full patch is live.

For regular patch notes on the beta branch, please join the discord channel here: https://discord.gg/YbdSHs58m9

For the first beta patch, 0.10.06, you can see the notes below.

Balance

Enemies: When enemies become invulnerable, Plasmic Burn effects are now removed

QoL

Corrected the Mega Lock additional copies text

Reworded Scattershot to be more clear about the pros and cons

Incorrect BoomBots additional texts

Lucky Duck text corrected to say it offers 5% bonus chance, not 7%

Bugs