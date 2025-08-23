Bugfixes:

- Fixed plane upgrade/downgrade not accounting for plane range correctly

- Fixed UI scale resetting on launch

- Fixed roads and rails building at -180 and 180 longitudes

- Fixed in some cases vehicles disapearing when being upgraded

- Fixed in some cases Hub managers and AI ignoring plane range

- Fixed pressing escape in a new game with the introduction window open and the UI not being loaded

Changes:

- Made bought and bankrupted companies cities trust disappear

- Made Hub buyout price account for inflation

- Increased Hub buyout price percent from 50% to 75%

- Increased vehicle passenger load/unload speed

- Removed Discover mode city timers with no lose condition