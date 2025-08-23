Bugfixes:
- Fixed plane upgrade/downgrade not accounting for plane range correctly
- Fixed UI scale resetting on launch
- Fixed roads and rails building at -180 and 180 longitudes
- Fixed in some cases vehicles disapearing when being upgraded
- Fixed in some cases Hub managers and AI ignoring plane range
- Fixed pressing escape in a new game with the introduction window open and the UI not being loaded
Changes:
- Made bought and bankrupted companies cities trust disappear
- Made Hub buyout price account for inflation
- Increased Hub buyout price percent from 50% to 75%
- Increased vehicle passenger load/unload speed
- Removed Discover mode city timers with no lose condition
Changed files in this update