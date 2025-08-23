 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710604 Edited 23 August 2025 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
+ Added new Spellbook!
+ 6 New Spells!
+ Fixed a very old bug with a blank slot in combat inventory after fighting a certain something that shall go unnamed
+ Fixed a bug in the Fungal Shelf with a rock not being interactable due to interference from another object
+ Error pop-up panel now contains more specific information for bug reports
+ Other minor bugs fixes
+ Typos

