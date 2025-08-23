 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710596 Edited 23 August 2025 – 17:39:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've updated the tutorial to better explain gameplay concepts and icons to players. This should help make the new player experience better and clear up confusion surrounding gameplay concepts.

