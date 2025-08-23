Overview

The wait is finally over! Our new game mode Routes is finally here! After A YEAR of development effort, 2 public playtests, and A TON of community feedback, we are beyond thrilled to get our new game mode in to your hands!



Enough of our blabbering, check out our trailer below!



Highlights

A lot can change over the course of a year, so let's break down some of the biggest changes that have arrived in this release!



Routes

Players can now jump back into CCE and enjoy a new game mode for every level that exists in the game! For now, we've chosen to only release the EASY route for each game mode, but the other difficulties are coming soon!

Meteor Select Overhaul

The Meteor Select menu has been completely overhauled! Now, after a player selects a new meteor, they will be presented with mode and difficulty select options.

Route Leaderboards!

Each new Route comes with its own dedicated leaderboard, letting players compete for the top spot on any Route difficulty, globally or with friends.

Community Spotlight

We recently sat down with a member of our Discord Community to talk Command Center Earth and dive into the new Routes mode. Check out the video below for a behind-the-scenes look!

