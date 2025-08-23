 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19710575 Edited 23 August 2025 – 18:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Overview

The wait is finally over! Our new game mode Routes is finally here! After A YEAR of development effort, 2 public playtests, and A TON of community feedback, we are beyond thrilled to get our new game mode in to your hands!

Enough of our blabbering, check out our trailer below!


Highlights

A lot can change over the course of a year, so let's break down some of the biggest changes that have arrived in this release!

Routes

Players can now jump back into CCE and enjoy a new game mode for every level that exists in the game! For now, we've chosen to only release the EASY route for each game mode, but the other difficulties are coming soon!

Meteor Select Overhaul

The Meteor Select menu has been completely overhauled! Now, after a player selects a new meteor, they will be presented with mode and difficulty select options.

Route Leaderboards!

Each new Route comes with its own dedicated leaderboard, letting players compete for the top spot on any Route difficulty, globally or with friends.

Community Spotlight

We recently sat down with a member of our Discord Community to talk Command Center Earth and dive into the new Routes mode. Check out the video below for a behind-the-scenes look!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2639861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link