23 August 2025 Build 19710558 Edited 23 August 2025 – 19:19:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear readers, to provide a smoother gaming experience and more balanced gameplay, we've conducted comprehensive performance optimizations and numerical adjustments. Here are the details of this update:

Performance Optimization

​+ Projectile System Optimization

  • Removed physics interactions between bullets, essentially eliminating lag caused by \[excessive bullets, oversized volumes, scatter/salvo/rapid fire]

  • Adjusted particle counts for certain visual effects to reduce performance overhead

  • Removed some glaring visual effects to improve visual comfort

​+ Summon Limits

  • \[Skeleton Archers] now have a maximum limit - exceeding this limit will instead increase duration of all existing skeleton archers

  • \[Little Devil] and other common summons will also have quantity limits to prevent late-game lag

Bug Fixes

​+ Bullet System Fixes

  • Fixed issue where oversized bullets could cause colliders to go outside map boundaries

  • Fixed bullet detachment issue caused by excessive attack speed

Numerical Adjustments

​+ Economy Rebalance

  • Readjusted game economy curve to prevent players from easily emptying shops in late-game

  • \[Postpartum Pig Care] reduced crystal yield from growth states

  • \[Crystal Extraction] magic no longer works on magic crystals to prevent infinite crystal exploits

​+ Attribute Balancing

  • \[Recharge], \[Frequency], \[Memory], \[Fortune], \[Discount], \[Pjt Spd] properties now use smoother value curves

  • \[Lucky Title Page] appropriately nerfed

  • \[Attack Speed] property cap set at 300 - excess values will be converted to equivalent attack power

​+ Spell Adjustments

  • \[Sands of Time] nerfed to 0.02s per rock kill

  • \[Snowburst Crystal] adjusted to produce 1 magic crystal with reduced cooldown

  • \[Creation Bullet] now grants 3 crystals per hit but capped at 300 per battle

​+ Other Changes

  • Experience thresholds will now continue increasing beyond level 20

  • \[Betrayal of the Silver Hand] mythic effect reduced to 0.01s per shot


