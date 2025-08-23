Dear readers, to provide a smoother gaming experience and more balanced gameplay, we've conducted comprehensive performance optimizations and numerical adjustments. Here are the details of this update:
Performance Optimization
+ Projectile System Optimization
Removed physics interactions between bullets, essentially eliminating lag caused by \[excessive bullets, oversized volumes, scatter/salvo/rapid fire]
Adjusted particle counts for certain visual effects to reduce performance overhead
Removed some glaring visual effects to improve visual comfort
+ Summon Limits
\[Skeleton Archers] now have a maximum limit - exceeding this limit will instead increase duration of all existing skeleton archers
\[Little Devil] and other common summons will also have quantity limits to prevent late-game lag
Bug Fixes
+ Bullet System Fixes
Fixed issue where oversized bullets could cause colliders to go outside map boundaries
Fixed bullet detachment issue caused by excessive attack speed
Numerical Adjustments
+ Economy Rebalance
Readjusted game economy curve to prevent players from easily emptying shops in late-game
\[Postpartum Pig Care] reduced crystal yield from growth states
\[Crystal Extraction] magic no longer works on magic crystals to prevent infinite crystal exploits
+ Attribute Balancing
\[Recharge], \[Frequency], \[Memory], \[Fortune], \[Discount], \[Pjt Spd] properties now use smoother value curves
\[Lucky Title Page] appropriately nerfed
\[Attack Speed] property cap set at 300 - excess values will be converted to equivalent attack power
+ Spell Adjustments
\[Sands of Time] nerfed to 0.02s per rock kill
\[Snowburst Crystal] adjusted to produce 1 magic crystal with reduced cooldown
\[Creation Bullet] now grants 3 crystals per hit but capped at 300 per battle
+ Other Changes
Experience thresholds will now continue increasing beyond level 20
\[Betrayal of the Silver Hand] mythic effect reduced to 0.01s per shot
Changed files in this update