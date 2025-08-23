 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710437
Update notes via Steam Community
**Update 0.2.0**
With the game being relatively stable for the first time, this weeks focus was adding new content to the game!
(Restart steam for the update + restarting servers)

**New Classes**
- New base class **Acolyte**
- New base class **Scout** (split from Rogue + 3 new skills)
- Revamped base class Rogue (+ 2 new skills)

**New Maps**
- Festering Woods (Lv 19-25)
- Goblin Village / Goblin Cave (Lv 50-65)
- Abyss Castle [3 maps] (Lv 100-115)

**New Gear**
- 4 new armor sets
- 3 new artifact sets + (ranged set revamped again)
- 6 new headgears
- 5 new books (new weapon type)
- 4 new maces
- 2 new accessories
- 1 new utility
- Some new cards

**Features/Fixes**
- Added daily server restart at 7AM UTC (has 5-minute announcement)
- Fixed autocasts not costing mana
- Fixed autocasts canceling manual casting
- Fixed Null artifact set not applying resistances, added slow resist
- Fixed Knight's Spear Quicken Agi scaling applying to all skills (now only applies to non-autocast physical skills)

**Balance**
- **Dual wield disabled** (Rogue and Warrior gets a passive to unlock it)
- Twohanded stance atk/matk +15% > +25%
- Twohand quicken now usable with any stance (renamed Axe quicken)
- Autocast chance on splash targets reduced by the number of splash targets (e.g. casting Smoke Screen on 5 targets with 50% chance to autocast = 10% chance per target)
- All skills have minimum 0.3s cooldown (so capped at 185 aspd)
- Stormpiercer: Now removes knockback and slow from Weapon Throw
- Boss DR removed, but doubled HP
- All monsters movement speeds revamped, they are now between 50-100% faster
- Normal monsters +33% atk, -33% matk
- Boss monster matk and cast speed slightly lowered
- Boss monsters gain enrage buff at half health
- Boss monsters start healing if lower than 100% HP
- Reduced Heal scaling from matk
- Soak/Stone now increases damage taken from Wind/Fire +25% (instead of changing element)

