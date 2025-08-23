**Update 0.2.0**

With the game being relatively stable for the first time, this weeks focus was adding new content to the game!

**New Classes**

- New base class **Acolyte**

- New base class **Scout** (split from Rogue + 3 new skills)

- Revamped base class Rogue (+ 2 new skills)



**New Maps**

- Festering Woods (Lv 19-25)

- Goblin Village / Goblin Cave (Lv 50-65)

- Abyss Castle [3 maps] (Lv 100-115)



**New Gear**

- 4 new armor sets

- 3 new artifact sets + (ranged set revamped again)

- 6 new headgears

- 5 new books (new weapon type)

- 4 new maces

- 2 new accessories

- 1 new utility

- Some new cards



**Features/Fixes**

- Added daily server restart at 7AM UTC (has 5-minute announcement)

- Fixed autocasts not costing mana

- Fixed autocasts canceling manual casting

- Fixed Null artifact set not applying resistances, added slow resist

- Fixed Knight's Spear Quicken Agi scaling applying to all skills (now only applies to non-autocast physical skills)



**Balance**

- **Dual wield disabled** (Rogue and Warrior gets a passive to unlock it)

- Twohanded stance atk/matk +15% > +25%

- Twohand quicken now usable with any stance (renamed Axe quicken)

- Autocast chance on splash targets reduced by the number of splash targets (e.g. casting Smoke Screen on 5 targets with 50% chance to autocast = 10% chance per target)

- All skills have minimum 0.3s cooldown (so capped at 185 aspd)

- Stormpiercer: Now removes knockback and slow from Weapon Throw

- Boss DR removed, but doubled HP

- All monsters movement speeds revamped, they are now between 50-100% faster

- Normal monsters +33% atk, -33% matk

- Boss monster matk and cast speed slightly lowered

- Boss monsters gain enrage buff at half health

- Boss monsters start healing if lower than 100% HP

- Reduced Heal scaling from matk

- Soak/Stone now increases damage taken from Wind/Fire +25% (instead of changing element)