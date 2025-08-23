 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710364
Update notes via Steam Community
Main menu tweak
material changes
file pruning
code refactoring
repositioned forked map's player start to allow the full path to be seen and used
fixed a bug that prevented reward cards from being added to the deck
fixed a bug that prevented the card reward screen from displaying post arena encounter
added currency display to the overworld

Changed files in this update

Depot 3904731
