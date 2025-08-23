Main menu tweak
material changes
file pruning
code refactoring
repositioned forked map's player start to allow the full path to be seen and used
fixed a bug that prevented reward cards from being added to the deck
fixed a bug that prevented the card reward screen from displaying post arena encounter
added currency display to the overworld
Bug Fixes
