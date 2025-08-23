Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a small but important update.
🔌 Twitch Integration
🛠️ Fixes
• Fixed an issue where removing actions did not work correctly.
• Fixed a bug where the action name was not being applied/working as expected.
Thank you all for your continued feedback and support 💙 – it helps us improve Interfuse and keep adding more features for your streams!
1.0.2 Update
