 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19710359 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a small but important update.


🔌 Twitch Integration
🛠️ Fixes
• Fixed an issue where removing actions did not work correctly.
• Fixed a bug where the action name was not being applied/working as expected.


Thank you all for your continued feedback and support 💙 – it helps us improve Interfuse and keep adding more features for your streams!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3835421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link