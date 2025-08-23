 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710350
Update notes via Steam Community

English
English
[Relationship]After you have met Mahala for the first time, she will appear in your relationship menu.
[Tool]Updated the LPR table for real-life legal and financial operations.
[Jiru Island]New Location: Path to Dolovian Camp
[Fishing]Added fishing data in the Path to Dolovian Camp.
[Butterfly]The Path to Dolovian Camp is considered a Jiru outdoor location. Thus, all butterfly functions apply.
[Butterfly]Once you have reached the Path to Dolovian Camp, you can teleport there from any location from the Dana Shelter.
简体中文
简体中文
【关系】在你首次遇到马哈拉之后，她会出现在你的关系界面。
【工具】更新了LPR表格用于现实中的法律和财务工作。
【吉鲁岛】新地点：通往多洛维营地的小径
【钓鱼】在通往多洛维营地的小径加入了钓鱼数据。
【蝴蝶之翼】通往多洛维营地的小径被视为一个吉鲁岛的室外地点，所有的相关蝴蝶之翼设定在这里适用。
【蝴蝶之翼】在首次抵达通往多洛维营地的小径后，你可以从达那避难所传送过去。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/e24390f8
https://pastelink.net/frp31s9o

