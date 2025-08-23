English##########Content################[Relationship]After you have met Mahala for the first time, she will appear in your relationship menu.[Tool]Updated the LPR table for real-life legal and financial operations.[Jiru Island]New Location: Path to Dolovian Camp[Fishing]Added fishing data in the Path to Dolovian Camp.[Butterfly]The Path to Dolovian Camp is considered a Jiru outdoor location. Thus, all butterfly functions apply.[Butterfly]Once you have reached the Path to Dolovian Camp, you can teleport there from any location from the Dana Shelter.简体中文##########Content################【关系】在你首次遇到马哈拉之后，她会出现在你的关系界面。【工具】更新了LPR表格用于现实中的法律和财务工作。【吉鲁岛】新地点：通往多洛维营地的小径【钓鱼】在通往多洛维营地的小径加入了钓鱼数据。【蝴蝶之翼】通往多洛维营地的小径被视为一个吉鲁岛的室外地点，所有的相关蝴蝶之翼设定在这里适用。【蝴蝶之翼】在首次抵达通往多洛维营地的小径后，你可以从达那避难所传送过去。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场