23 August 2025 Build 19710321 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates:
Dexterity, Bloobathon rewards, Each time Bloob passes the flag while doing a Bloobathon there is a chance Bloob will receive various Rewards, Such as potions, rare loot and more.
Shops Now include a Buy Max option, this has 3 confirmations and cannot be reverted.

Bug Fixes:
Moved Demon Slayer Scimitar in Attack Skill Guide to be in the correction order.

