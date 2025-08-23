

Updates:

Dexterity, Bloobathon rewards, Each time Bloob passes the flag while doing a Bloobathon there is a chance Bloob will receive various Rewards, Such as potions, rare loot and more.

Shops Now include a Buy Max option, this has 3 confirmations and cannot be reverted.



Bug Fixes:

Moved Demon Slayer Scimitar in Attack Skill Guide to be in the correction order.