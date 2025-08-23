 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19710293 Edited 23 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Lots of new features

Fix a large number of known bugs

I'm sorry, my friends on PC, we update mainly on mobile, but we don't pay much attention to steam forum, because we have two-end game, but we have less players on PC, so the update speed is slow, generally have new content is to update the mobile first, in the group will release updates from time to time, but as long as there are PC players, I will continue to update, and did not forget the friends here yo! (the game has been continuously updated, interested players can add our QQ group concerned about the latest update progress of the game OH) , we have any problems can add group or private chat author feedback ha! I wish you all A Happy Day!

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 2646251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link