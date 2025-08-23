Lots of new features



Fix a large number of known bugs



I'm sorry, my friends on PC, we update mainly on mobile, but we don't pay much attention to steam forum, because we have two-end game, but we have less players on PC, so the update speed is slow, generally have new content is to update the mobile first, in the group will release updates from time to time, but as long as there are PC players, I will continue to update, and did not forget the friends here yo! (the game has been continuously updated, interested players can add our QQ group concerned about the latest update progress of the game OH) , we have any problems can add group or private chat author feedback ha! I wish you all A Happy Day!