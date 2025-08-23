 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710268 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

  • Gameover is now implemented and enabled.

  • Added new player badge with steam stats (deliveries, scrap, deaths).

  • Candles have been added to the ship.

  • Input re-binding is now supported on the mainmenu options. (WIP, movement and camera inputs are still missing)

  • Mainmenu news now properly links to the related update.

  • Vaccum now has some nice dust particle effects

Bugfixes:

  • Physics have been tweaked and improved.

  • Networking improvements (less packages being sent).

  • Fixed tv remote not working for non-host players.

  • Fixed store switch not updating for non-host players.

