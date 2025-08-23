WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

Gameover is now implemented and enabled.

Added new player badge with steam stats (deliveries, scrap, deaths).

Candles have been added to the ship.

Input re-binding is now supported on the mainmenu options. (WIP, movement and camera inputs are still missing)

Mainmenu news now properly links to the related update.

Vaccum now has some nice dust particle effects

Bugfixes: