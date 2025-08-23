 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710261 Edited 23 August 2025 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Although only a week has passed since the last version, a lot has improved since then. Definitely time for a new build

CONTENT
Kit Select feature. When you start a new run, you can choose the Shirt and Card for your players.
10 shirts and 20 cards to choose from. More to come soon
Captains Mushroom, Titanic and Super Human Resources are now playable
2 new abilities - Goal Fiend and Null
New caller - Target Head - who can teach the new abilities

POLISH
The fields are now textured and look much better
Big rework of the New Game and Continue Game screen
Enemy teams will never have the same kit as you (either card or shirt)
Phones now have a little shine
Redid the Reward choice screen so that the character doesn't look super-pixelated
Slightly toned down the Goal screen-shake (based on Reddit feedback)
Lots of other bits here and there

BUGS
Fixed the crash bug when you go bankrupt on the last day of the season
The summary screen was also showing the wrong season/week a lot of the time
Money now rounds to full numbers if sub 1k
You now can't invoke the Escape button menu during the splash screen and logo animation

OTHER
Am now porting save files over from version to version. You won't lose any thing when updating this time

