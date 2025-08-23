Although only a week has passed since the last version, a lot has improved since then. Definitely time for a new build



CONTENT

Kit Select feature. When you start a new run, you can choose the Shirt and Card for your players.

10 shirts and 20 cards to choose from. More to come soon

Captains Mushroom, Titanic and Super Human Resources are now playable

2 new abilities - Goal Fiend and Null

New caller - Target Head - who can teach the new abilities



POLISH

The fields are now textured and look much better

Big rework of the New Game and Continue Game screen

Enemy teams will never have the same kit as you (either card or shirt)

Phones now have a little shine

Redid the Reward choice screen so that the character doesn't look super-pixelated

Slightly toned down the Goal screen-shake (based on Reddit feedback)

Lots of other bits here and there



BUGS

Fixed the crash bug when you go bankrupt on the last day of the season

The summary screen was also showing the wrong season/week a lot of the time

Money now rounds to full numbers if sub 1k

You now can't invoke the Escape button menu during the splash screen and logo animation



OTHER

Am now porting save files over from version to version. You won't lose any thing when updating this time