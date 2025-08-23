Hello everyone! Just doing some light changes and bug fixes based on feedback we have received!

-Fixed the issue where a chest marked with a blue crown key would not open when the player had the blue crown key. This chest now requires a red crown key.

-Added a missing chest icon to the basement.

-Capped the fps to 120. This is to fix a performance issue that stemmed from unlimited fps. The game should run smoother now.

-Shortened the time between enemy attacks by half. Before it was jarring, now it should match up nicely with the animation and provide a bit more challenge.

-Fixed a lighting issue in the death scene.

-Increased the damage of the final boss, meaning that he should be somewhat of a threat now.

-Slightly increased the time between boss attacks, meaning that it should match a little better with the animation.

-Changed the sound that the boss makes.

Thank you all for playing Ødeborg! This is probably the only patch we will make, as we don't plan on updating it any further (unless some incredibly serious issues pop up). It will of course continue to be up on Steam. Thank you all for playing our little student project!