23 August 2025 Build 19710186 Edited 23 August 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content adjustment:

  • Temporarily remove the detection of treasure chests when switching levels.

  • Update the character's walkable algorithm.

  • Reduce the water level to prevent players from walking on the water.

  • The game has changed its default RHI from DirectX12 to DirectX11.

Issue Fix:

  • The issue of the client not displaying settlement results has been resolved.

  • Fixed an issue where multiple players would affect the activation of item pickup.

  • Fixed the issue where players would be knocked flying when they died.

