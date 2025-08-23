Content adjustment:
Temporarily remove the detection of treasure chests when switching levels.
Update the character's walkable algorithm.
Reduce the water level to prevent players from walking on the water.
The game has changed its default RHI from DirectX12 to DirectX11.
Issue Fix:
The issue of the client not displaying settlement results has been resolved.
Fixed an issue where multiple players would affect the activation of item pickup.
Fixed the issue where players would be knocked flying when they died.
Changed files in this update