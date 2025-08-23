Hello Survivors! 👋



We’ve listened closely to your feedback and worked on the most common complaints. This is the first major update, bringing big improvements to the game’s core systems.



⚒️ Gameplay & Crafting



Item Stacking – Items can now be stacked in the inventory. Less clutter, more space!



Workbench Changes – Workbench 1 is now for simple recipes, Workbench 2 for advanced recipes.



Leather Crafting Fix – The Hide Rack now requires raw leather (previously processed leather).



Rope & Leather Machines – You can now keep producing without removing the previous item.





🌲 Resources & Environment



Stick Buff – Small trees now drop more sticks.



Breakable Logs – You can now break logs to get sticks.



Rocks & Minerals – Breakable rocks added to the starting area. Easier access to resources, on land and underwater.



Carryable Ores – Carry limit increased from 3 → 5.



Log Carrying – You can now carry 3 logs at once (previously 2).





🎒 Inventory & Carrying



Weight Limit – Increased from 40 → 100 due to the stacking system.



Quest Fixes – Incorrect quest requirements have been resolved.



Item Loss Bug – Fixed an issue where items would fall through the world. (We’ll keep monitoring new reports.)





🛡️ Durability & Balance



Tools & Weapons – Axes, spears, and other hunting tools now have much higher durability.



Barrels & Crates – Visual indicators show which tools are needed to break them. No more wasting durability!





🏪 Shop & Trader



Trader Zone Info Panel – A new info box explains the selling process when you approach the trader zone.



Shop Signs – Informative text has been added inside the shop to guide players better.





📝 General Fixes



Fixed several typos reported by players.



Minor performance improvements and bug fixes.





❤️ Thank You!



This update directly addresses the most frequent community concerns. Both positive and negative feedback are important to us. Please consider leaving a Steam review — your thoughts are the most valuable guide for improving the game further. 🙏