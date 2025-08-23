 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710167 Edited 23 August 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Survivors! 👋

We’ve listened closely to your feedback and worked on the most common complaints. This is the first major update, bringing big improvements to the game’s core systems.

⚒️ Gameplay & Crafting

Item Stacking – Items can now be stacked in the inventory. Less clutter, more space!

Workbench Changes – Workbench 1 is now for simple recipes, Workbench 2 for advanced recipes.

Leather Crafting Fix – The Hide Rack now requires raw leather (previously processed leather).

Rope & Leather Machines – You can now keep producing without removing the previous item.


🌲 Resources & Environment

Stick Buff – Small trees now drop more sticks.

Breakable Logs – You can now break logs to get sticks.

Rocks & Minerals – Breakable rocks added to the starting area. Easier access to resources, on land and underwater.

Carryable Ores – Carry limit increased from 3 → 5.

Log Carrying – You can now carry 3 logs at once (previously 2).


🎒 Inventory & Carrying

Weight Limit – Increased from 40 → 100 due to the stacking system.

Quest Fixes – Incorrect quest requirements have been resolved.

Item Loss Bug – Fixed an issue where items would fall through the world. (We’ll keep monitoring new reports.)


🛡️ Durability & Balance

Tools & Weapons – Axes, spears, and other hunting tools now have much higher durability.

Barrels & Crates – Visual indicators show which tools are needed to break them. No more wasting durability!


🏪 Shop & Trader

Trader Zone Info Panel – A new info box explains the selling process when you approach the trader zone.

Shop Signs – Informative text has been added inside the shop to guide players better.


📝 General Fixes

Fixed several typos reported by players.

Minor performance improvements and bug fixes.


❤️ Thank You!

This update directly addresses the most frequent community concerns. Both positive and negative feedback are important to us. Please consider leaving a Steam review — your thoughts are the most valuable guide for improving the game further. 🙏

