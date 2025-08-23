- 🗡️ Fixed sword crafting system – crafting now works correctly without errors.
- 🔦 Flashlight properly equips when added to inventory.
- 📦 Inventory improvements – smoother handling and bug fixes.
- 🧟 Fixed NPC attacks after player death – no more hits when you’re already down.
- 💀 Death screen quit fixed – exiting from the death window now works as intended.
Patch Update – Inventory Fixes & Improved Crafting
Update notes via Steam Community
