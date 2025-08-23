 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710160 Edited 23 August 2025 – 17:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • 🗡️ Fixed sword crafting system – crafting now works correctly without errors.
  • 🔦 Flashlight properly equips when added to inventory.
  • 📦 Inventory improvements – smoother handling and bug fixes.
  • 🧟 Fixed NPC attacks after player death – no more hits when you’re already down.
  • 💀 Death screen quit fixed – exiting from the death window now works as intended.

