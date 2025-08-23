There are several fixes in this patch for visual and gameplay issues.
- Renderer smoothing on vehicles
- Guild tag shows for yourself and others while on a boat
- Fix for being able to equip boat deed and also sail with deed or cannons they don't meet skill lvl reqs for; if logging in on water, will be sent to spawn; if trying to set sail, any equipment in an equipped deed you can't equip will be put in backpack
- All references to "Bezerker" (misspelling) fixed
- Targeting too quick after firing/killing previous creature prevents targeting
- Fix for Voyager's Totem and skill stacking issue
- Increased difficulty of Scalo's Revenge area
- If wanted while trying to board your boat and you get attacked, your timer will be interrupted
- If teleporting using teleport stone and you get attacked, your timer will be interrupted
- Fixed the sunken dock south of Valmond that was 1 way
- Boat heal value increased some
- Salvage tools now taking skill into account properly
- Clamara tells them to meet her on docks if they find her in Darushk first
- Barnacle set bonuses updated (increase to
Barnacle Crusted Helm +6 Cannons +4 Sailing
Barnacle Crusted Breastplate +4 Sailing +6 Repair
Barnacle Crusted Gauntlets +6 Cannons +4 Repair
Barnacle Crusted Ring +6 Repair +4 Cannons
Barnacle Crusted Leggings +4 Sailing +6 Cannons
Barnacle Crusted Amulet +4 Repair +6 Cannons
Barnacle Crusted Cloak +4 Cannons +6 Repair
Barnacle Crusted Belt +4 Sailing +6 Repair
Barnacle Crusted Boots +4 Repair +6 Cannons
Patch 335.877
