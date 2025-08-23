Juice Galaxy 0.2.14 ~ The Broken Stone Bewails the Sky

Yay! We have destructible mesh physics now!



We can use this for a ton of interesting destructible things, but for starters I'm scattering some planetoids around in the sky. After the dust settles, I have some more interesting ideas for this mechanic. We definitely need some kind of mini-boss in the sky!



Planetoids

These are destructible islands in the sky, made of semi-solid juice that crumbles under your touch. Destroying terrain will produce juice, and spawn items/monsters.



Any collision of sufficient force will damage the planetoid, releasing rock/dust particles and updating the mesh collider/renderer to take damage.



Planetoids spawn pretty high up so you can barely see any from the ground. As you gain altitude, they get bigger until you reach the plywood.



The Sky

The upper sky hasn't been updated since version 0.0.1! Since I was already working on the planetoids, it was a good time to make it more menacing! It is now difficult to climb, as gravity increases up to 20x, and I've adjusted the lighting to get really freaky up there.



Stewart Keller also provided a new music track, Zenith, to play in the upper atmosphere. I asked him for something gigantic, industrial, and ominous and he did not disappoint!

