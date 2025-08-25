We're excited to announce that the full version of QuantumPulse 2A is now available here on Steam! A special shout-out and thanks to our beta testers, without whom the game would not be what it is today. If you want some tough competition, want to discuss puzzle solutions, or have some feedback to share, please join our Discord, or post on the Steam community discussions.

For those of you who played the Demo, as long as it's still installed and Steam Cloud has synced your saves locally, the first time you launch the full version it'll prompt you to automatically migrate your solutions if you wish (some people may prefer to re-do the "easy" puzzles to get back into the flow of things though =). And, don't worry, if you don't do the automatic migration, you can always easily copy solutions between versions by clicking the "Open Save Folder" button in the options screen and copying files around.