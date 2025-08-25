 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19710081 Edited 25 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're excited to announce that the full version of QuantumPulse 2A is now available here on Steam! A special shout-out and thanks to our beta testers, without whom the game would not be what it is today. If you want some tough competition, want to discuss puzzle solutions, or have some feedback to share, please join our Discord, or post on the Steam community discussions.

For those of you who played the Demo, as long as it's still installed and Steam Cloud has synced your saves locally, the first time you launch the full version it'll prompt you to automatically migrate your solutions if you wish (some people may prefer to re-do the "easy" puzzles to get back into the flow of things though =). And, don't worry, if you don't do the automatic migration, you can always easily copy solutions between versions by clicking the "Open Save Folder" button in the options screen and copying files around.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link