Fixed wrong texture effect on walls when they are buffed by crystal
Walls are now easier to build, the collision check is now 50% smaller
Replacing walls is no longer prevented by nearby objects, this should make replacing much easier
Fixed bug where new guests would stop coming in a late game Zoo
Challenges now should not be active in tutorial
Tuned some animal attack ranges
Added some backend support for potential mods
Post launch fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update