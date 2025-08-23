 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19710028
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed wrong texture effect on walls when they are buffed by crystal

  • Walls are now easier to build, the collision check is now 50% smaller

  • Replacing walls is no longer prevented by nearby objects, this should make replacing much easier

  • Fixed bug where new guests would stop coming in a late game Zoo

  • Challenges now should not be active in tutorial

  • Tuned some animal attack ranges

  • Added some backend support for potential mods

Changed files in this update

Depot 1951061
