 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19709975 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Car Dealers!

Today's Fuel Up update is now available to download, here’s what’s new:


  • Added a new fuel trailer. It comes with a fuel nozzle for refueling other vehicles and an extra storage compartment. You can purchase it at the gas station.



  • Added a new wing to the player’s company with three upgrade levels. The fuel hub allows you to store fuel and includes a dispenser to refuel your vehicles on the lot.



  • Added a new item: fuel canister. You can fill it using dispensers and use it to refuel vehicles. Canisters can be purchased at the gas station, in the shop, and in the online store.



  • Increased the reputation level you can earn when selling vehicles. Extra points are calculated based on the fuel level in vehicles.


💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!





You can also share your ideas and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. Keep an eye on the devlogs on Gas Station Simulator - in the latest devlog our friends at Drago Entertainment revealed more activities available for players in the RV Camp DLC!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link