Hi Car Dealers!
Today's Fuel Up update is now available to download, here’s what’s new:
- Added a new fuel trailer. It comes with a fuel nozzle for refueling other vehicles and an extra storage compartment. You can purchase it at the gas station.
- Added a new wing to the player’s company with three upgrade levels. The fuel hub allows you to store fuel and includes a dispenser to refuel your vehicles on the lot.
- Added a new item: fuel canister. You can fill it using dispensers and use it to refuel vehicles. Canisters can be purchased at the gas station, in the shop, and in the online store.
- Increased the reputation level you can earn when selling vehicles. Extra points are calculated based on the fuel level in vehicles.
