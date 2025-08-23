Since there were no patch notes for 1.1.0, I will combine those with the new changes:



- Recent changes to falling platforms caused one to spawn improperly at the start of Celestial Causeway 1. This has been fixed.

- Fixed a bug where falling glass blocks would shoot into the air after a death or restart.

- Fixed a bug where Soul could sometimes get stuck in the "slam" state on the ground until the next directional input.

- Fixed bugs in several boss fights, and prevented restarting during cutscenes and other moments that could trigger events to play at improper times.

- Added a light bridge over the spikes once Sleep Paralysis Demon is defeated, preventing an death afterward in some cases which also caused issues.



Hopefully this will resolve most of the common issues at this point, but if you do encounter any more feel free to post in the discussions.



See you soon in the DLC!



Swinkly