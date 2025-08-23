This update includes patches for a few minor bugs as well as a few improvements:

Fixed issue with FIRST AID sometimes not curing POISON or BLEED outside of combat

ARMOR BYPASS percentage is now displayed in the COMBAT LOG when enabled

During ATTRIBUTE slotting the descriptions of each attribute have been updated (including some missing icons) and are now specific to the character's class

On each character's ATTRIBUTE screen the tooltips for each ATTRIBUTE have been updated

Fixed issues with TERRASQUE animations and abilities (The Desert Wasteland DLC)

Fixed SCARECROW'S FRIGHT ability causing BLIND RESIST instead of FEAR

Fixed a problem with sliders appearing too large on the SETTINGS screen with resolutions greater than 2200 pixels wide

The SPACEBAR can now be used in any case where ENTER was used (usually to acknowledge a prompt or take an action)

The full list can be seen in the release notes: https://www.infinitedungeoncrawler.com/release-notes/



One last note: Steam is good about automatically updating game content, but if you ever see an update notice and your build # (down in the lower-left corner of most screens) doesn't match, check your settings for the game in Steam and make sure updates are turned on. One trick I've found to force it to update is to go to the game listing, then MANAGE, then GAME PROPERTIES. Under LOCAL FILES click on the button for VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES... I've found that that will force the update to the latest.

