Yahhoo, everybody! It's your favorite ecchi-artist, Melon-sensei (Konaka), here with the first patch notes!

(ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧

How's everyone's summer been? I've been busy helping Zamius with his content creation and we published two new videos out already! YAY! ヾ(〃^∇^)ﾉ

Also, Chisaki's been helping him with our game's dialogue since Zamius can be a bit clumsy with his English grammar from time to time. Not saying he would be bad at it, of course! It's always a good thing to rely on your friends' help, after all. ( ^u^)/

Oh, my bad! I delved into rumbling about random things instead of talking about the main thing: The patch notes! Tehe~ (◕‿-)

Ahem! Here they are:

More dialogue fixing on all languages. (Maybe I wasn't talking random rubbish, after all? Oh well! ( ^w^) )

Added new main menu BGs at the end (one after reaching Kakuza Zero's flashback & the other after watching the Ending). (I also helped Zamius with these, hehe! Let him know, btw, if you all would be interested in a photo gallery where all the game's BGs would be displayed! I think he was looking into that stuff along with some kind of music player for all the BGMs. Wow! 👀 )

Enhanced Konaka's " romantic " moment in her flashback. (I felt like I wasn't clear enough with my intentions and situation's the atmosphere, so I asked Zamius to let me fix that for him. Luckily he agreed, so NOW you shouldn't be unclear anymore what was going on there! He-hee~! ヾ(`・ω・´)ノ )

Added buttons for two videos : "First Streamers' Compilation" and "The Main Cast's Commentary". (-sigh- These two videos took FOREVER to complete! I'm sooooo relieved that they are at last done, never again please... .( ̵˃﹏˂̵ ) Regardless, they turned out quite nice, in my opinion! Please take a look at them and share to at least 1 friend, so I won't feel we did all that work with Zamius for nothing! I can give you even my cute Catto-plushie drawing if you want something in return, tehe~ ヽ(^◇^*)/ )

Adjusted the main menu BGM's volume. (I noticed how a lot of you guys lowered the music volume in settings immidiately when opening the game and that causing the other BGMs sound quite low, including the OP. Zamius decided to fix that after I told him about my observations during the compilation video's footage hunting, so from now on your ears should be fine when opening the game. \\ (◠‿◠✿) )

Hidden the mysterious " Deutsch " language option from the list. (While Zamius had been discussing the next language "expansion" (German) with AnnieverseVT, he forgot to hide the language option from the list at some point, so some of you may have been confused by this sight. But don't worry! It's apparently coming in the next patch! 🙀

"Mistakes are gifts." as we've been taught in improv, meaning they aren't the end of the world and in an improv skit, you should rather embrace it and learn to forgive yourself and take it as a new plot twist for the skit. (〃^∇^)ﾉ )

Note: Mentioned Kickstarter-campaign is still being research and not yet out! (We've been so busy with other stuff that we haven't been able to research that stuff yet, but will do next on the bucket list. We will naturally let you guys know individually when the campaign is finally out! ∑(゜Д゜;) )

Well, I think that's about all of it for now. Thanks for reading this far my first patch notes and we'll see again in the next patch notes!

Go break a leg with your studies or work or creative projects, I believe in you! You can do it!

ヾ(●⌒∇⌒●)ﾉ

-Melon-sensei