🛠 Fixes & Improvements

Added hipfire for third-person view – shoot more naturally while moving.

Chopping trees, rocks, metal rocks, and sulfur rocks now sends resources directly to your inventory.

Fixed chocolate bar inventory bug .

Fixed ammo counter desync between host and client.

Tweaked building system for better object alignment.

Fixed stairs climb issue – boxes can now be climbed correctly.

Silencer fix for M4 .

Fixed shotgun bullet spawn issue.

🆕 New Content / Work-in-Progress

Added Radiation Zone – the POI itself is still under development, but the logic is in place. Gas masks are required to survive.

🚫 Temporary Changes

Dialogues & missions are still disabled while multiplayer issues are being fixed.

✨ Thanks for all your feedback and bug reports! Keep sending your thoughts on Discord:

👉 https://discord.gg/U2zgJMfh5D

Remember: this is still Alpha, and your input shapes the game. Stay safe out there – and always…

You will never be alone.