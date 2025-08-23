🛠 Fixes & Improvements
Added hipfire for third-person view – shoot more naturally while moving.
Chopping trees, rocks, metal rocks, and sulfur rocks now sends resources directly to your inventory.
Fixed chocolate bar inventory bug.
Fixed ammo counter desync between host and client.
Tweaked building system for better object alignment.
Fixed stairs climb issue – boxes can now be climbed correctly.
Silencer fix for M4.
Fixed shotgun bullet spawn issue.
🆕 New Content / Work-in-Progress
Added Radiation Zone – the POI itself is still under development, but the logic is in place. Gas masks are required to survive.
🚫 Temporary Changes
Dialogues & missions are still disabled while multiplayer issues are being fixed.
Remember: this is still Alpha, and your input shapes the game.
You will never be alone.
