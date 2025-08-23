 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19709837 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Fixes & Improvements

  • Added hipfire for third-person view – shoot more naturally while moving.

  • Chopping trees, rocks, metal rocks, and sulfur rocks now sends resources directly to your inventory.

  • Fixed chocolate bar inventory bug.

  • Fixed ammo counter desync between host and client.

  • Tweaked building system for better object alignment.

  • Fixed stairs climb issue – boxes can now be climbed correctly.

  • Silencer fix for M4.

  • Fixed shotgun bullet spawn issue.

🆕 New Content / Work-in-Progress

  • Added Radiation Zone – the POI itself is still under development, but the logic is in place. Gas masks are required to survive.

🚫 Temporary Changes

  • Dialogues & missions are still disabled while multiplayer issues are being fixed.

Thanks for all your feedback and bug reports! Keep sending your thoughts on Discord:
👉 https://discord.gg/U2zgJMfh5D

Remember: this is still Alpha, and your input shapes the game. Stay safe out there – and always…
You will never be alone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3012061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link