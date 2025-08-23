Hello everyone,

We have pushed Version 1.0h, which contains a large number of fixes for issues that have been reported to us.

Version 1.0h Changelog:

New:

- Added a way to rename the main character at the party inn via the book.

Major Fixes:

- Fixed Maya's Scene at the Party Inn not showing the images (Definitely check her scene out!)

- Fixed leaving the party inn after the Millenia catacomb scene sending the player to a black void. (Millenia was setting all the stored map variables to 0, naughty succubus!)

- Fixed the skill reset function, it should now add and missing skills to party members correctly.

- Removed chest containing water flask from the Salolo desert. It was there by mistake and was not supposed to be obtained there, it was breaking the story flow in places.

- Added missing weapons and skills for Guard, Guard Captain and Succubus Queen.

Other Fixes and Tweaks:

- Added all party members to scenes where you are required to gather your party to prevent softlocks. (In the case where a player uses the cheat room or gets party members before they are supposed to)

- Fixed being able to get stuck during the box puzzle in Oasis village. You now get a free escape scroll upon entering that you can use to escape the room if you get yourself trapped.

- Fixed the Guard, Guard Captain and Succubus having incorrect skill menus in battles and wrong equipment flags.

- The Priestess in the forest shrine now has a different greeting before and after defeating the boss.

- Sandy can now show up at the campsite before entering the desert if you manage to recruit her beforehand.

- Fixed the ! showing above the campfire instead of Reyna's head in the second camp scene.

- Fixed the screen fading to black during the dialogue with the Guard Captain, before fighting her.

- The Guard Captain now has some different dialogue depending on if you have completed the Arena before encountering her later in the story.

- Fixed Archivist character showing up at the first shrine during all the chaos when they shouldn't be visible.

- Fixed the guard outside the Pyramid remaining knocked out forever.

- Fixed some equipment with duplicate descriptions

- Fixed statue in the spooky mansion returning to its original position and preventing access to the basement.

- Fixed the butler in the pastown mayor's house not facing you in the cutscene if you trigger the scene by talking to him from the side.

- Gave the Goldeka guard in the border village a bit better dialogue when asked what the place is.

- Fixed second battle in the arena having the wrong opponents

- Fixed The Card tournament in goldeka rematching you against a different enemy after a draw.

- Fixed gameo over/join scenes being triggered from monster girls not on the enemy team.

- Mimics now turn toward the player after being triggered in the hole.

- Removed the Cleansing Drink from the dojo shop as it doesn't have a use for now.

- Minor graphical fixes

- Minor typo and text fixes

- Minor collision fixes

- Attempted fix for a rare situation where the inventory can't be opened after the Inn encounter in Goldeka and some other situations. (Going to the world map should hopefully clear up the issue)

Known Issues:

(Issues to be fixed)

- The card minigame can't be controlled properly on mobile. (Working on a fix, sorry about this one)

- Quest log isn't tracking correctly (visual bug, quest can still progress)

Much love,

MGGEDev