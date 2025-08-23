The base price of the game has been lowered from $7.99 to $3.99.

This does not affect anyone who already owns the game, but we hope the lower price makes it easier for new players to jump in.

Level balance:

The first two levels of Chapter 5 (5-1 & 5-2) have been adjusted.

The jump in difficulty from Chapter 4 to 5 was sharper than intended.

We removed some smaller enemies, making it less overwhelming. We want players to keep the focus on the larger, more important mobs.

Menu changes

Menus can now be navigated with the scroll wheel when using mouse and keyboard, making them easier to use.

Character balance:

We changed the starting health of some of our characters;

Eve: Her “speed up when hit” playstyle was too risky and we felt it rarely paid off.

So she now starts with one extra health to make her style more rewarding and we hope more fun to play.

Melon: Intended to be our tanky boy, but we feel they were too fragile early on.

Melon now starts with two more health to better fulfill that TANK role.

Speedy Boi: Was the most common pick, we felt he was overshadowing other characters.

So he now starts with one less health. His speed remains the same though. But he now is more fragile, encouraging variety in character choice.

Thanks again for sticking with us, we can’t wait to see what you think of this new mode! <3 <3 <3