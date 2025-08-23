 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709794
Update notes via Steam Community

ARENAS

  • NEW ARENA: Infernus - A fiery chasm of liquid magma that will burn and scortch any and all life, beware of the cliffside, a single fall will spell your demise


DINOSAURS

  • Protoceratops - Strong buff to damage and speed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3693031
