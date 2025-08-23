\[Added]
New Table
2 New Second Hand Controller
5 New Second Hand Console
2 New Case Drop Case
New Warehouse Shelf for CDs
Now you can purchase additional cash register and trading desk
8 New Plant Decoration
2 New Employee License
Cart for carry products
Added icons to show what products can hold by shelves
Grid view to make placement more easy and equal
Product Tag for warehouse shelves
Direction arrows to warehouse shelves
Snap option for Empty Table
Item counts to Product Tags
Now if you have multiple CDs in your hand you can switch between them using mouse scroll
Save As option to pause menu
Save name info to pause menu
Animations for employees when placing boxes to warehouse shelves
\[Changed]
Workbench texture updated
Product Tag model scale increased
Closing shelves for sale now requires holding
Now working speed upgrade improves speed more accurately
The bar for removing placeables from boxes is now affected by the upgrade
Placeable boxes no longer drop onto the floor when taken out of the box if has anything
CD repair machine now also removes fingerprints
Now employees carry second hand products more accurate
Now, when the CD repair machine is on the workbench, it shows the remaining time when you look at it
If an employee is assigned to a sale or trade, they cannot be assigned to other jobs
\[Fixed]
Some shelves have price tags in the wrong place
Some leds are misplaced in the shelves
Sometimes dirts respawn even when the store is closed
The customer who came to the trade looping in talking animation
The bar can stay full while interacting with cat and dog
Employees pick up boxes before the robot delivers them
Employees sometimes can not stock items to warehouse
Employees sometimes get stuck while moving
Menu resolution issue
Some text not fitting issue at computer ui
Some box icons does not rendering correctly
Reduced fps drop while saving
Navmesh issues
Some items stutter while rotating at workbench
Some sounds are not affected by the sound effect setting
Sometimes when CDs closed green circle appears at the side
The stock list in the exchange may show the stock number of the products incorrectly
You can now reset product tags by looking directly at the labels
L shelves cannot be placed flush against the walls
Price tags show incorrect price when loading a save
Sometimes you can't proceed past the character creation screen
No customers come in the first hours of the day
Sometimes, if two employees try to put a CD from the box at the same time, the CD falls out of the other's box
Employees sometimes can place products to shelves more than once
Employees sometimes does not pick products from desk
LED furnished shelves sometimes cannot be placed while re-placing
The light on the CD repair machine is not working
When we save and load, that day's event is not active and customers do not buy the products that were released that day
When looking at some boxes, it only says take, but the name of the product is not written
If you encounter any problems, please let us know.
*Thank you for your support
