23 August 2025 Build 19709785 Edited 23 August 2025 – 15:46:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Added]

  • New Table

  • 2 New Second Hand Controller

  • 5 New Second Hand Console

  • 2 New Case Drop Case

  • New Warehouse Shelf for CDs

  • Now you can purchase additional cash register and trading desk

  • 8 New Plant Decoration

  • 2 New Employee License

  • Cart for carry products

  • Added icons to show what products can hold by shelves

  • Grid view to make placement more easy and equal

  • Product Tag for warehouse shelves

  • Direction arrows to warehouse shelves

  • Snap option for Empty Table

  • Item counts to Product Tags

  • Now if you have multiple CDs in your hand you can switch between them using mouse scroll

  • Save As option to pause menu

  • Save name info to pause menu

  • Animations for employees when placing boxes to warehouse shelves

\[Changed]

  • Workbench texture updated

  • Product Tag model scale increased

  • Closing shelves for sale now requires holding

  • Now working speed upgrade improves speed more accurately

  • The bar for removing placeables from boxes is now affected by the upgrade

  • Placeable boxes no longer drop onto the floor when taken out of the box if has anything

  • CD repair machine now also removes fingerprints

  • Now employees carry second hand products more accurate

  • Now, when the CD repair machine is on the workbench, it shows the remaining time when you look at it

  • If an employee is assigned to a sale or trade, they cannot be assigned to other jobs

\[Fixed]

  • Some shelves have price tags in the wrong place

  • Some leds are misplaced in the shelves

  • Sometimes dirts respawn even when the store is closed

  • The customer who came to the trade looping in talking animation

  • The bar can stay full while interacting with cat and dog

  • Employees pick up boxes before the robot delivers them

  • Employees sometimes can not stock items to warehouse

  • Employees sometimes get stuck while moving

  • Menu resolution issue

  • Some text not fitting issue at computer ui

  • Some box icons does not rendering correctly

  • Reduced fps drop while saving

  • Navmesh issues

  • Some items stutter while rotating at workbench

  • Some sounds are not affected by the sound effect setting

  • Sometimes when CDs closed green circle appears at the side

  • The stock list in the exchange may show the stock number of the products incorrectly

  • You can now reset product tags by looking directly at the labels

  • L shelves cannot be placed flush against the walls

  • Price tags show incorrect price when loading a save

  • Sometimes you can't proceed past the character creation screen

  • No customers come in the first hours of the day

  • Sometimes, if two employees try to put a CD from the box at the same time, the CD falls out of the other's box

  • Employees sometimes can place products to shelves more than once

  • Employees sometimes does not pick products from desk

  • LED furnished shelves sometimes cannot be placed while re-placing

  • The light on the CD repair machine is not working

  • When we save and load, that day's event is not active and customers do not buy the products that were released that day

  • When looking at some boxes, it only says take, but the name of the product is not written

If you encounter any problems, please let us know.

*Thank you for your support

