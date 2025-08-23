Animations for employees when placing boxes to warehouse shelves

Save name info to pause menu

Save As option to pause menu

Now if you have multiple CDs in your hand you can switch between them using mouse scroll

Grid view to make placement more easy and equal

Added icons to show what products can hold by shelves

Now you can purchase additional cash register and trading desk

New Warehouse Shelf for CDs

5 New Second Hand Console

2 New Second Hand Controller

If an employee is assigned to a sale or trade, they cannot be assigned to other jobs

Now, when the CD repair machine is on the workbench, it shows the remaining time when you look at it

Now employees carry second hand products more accurate

CD repair machine now also removes fingerprints

Placeable boxes no longer drop onto the floor when taken out of the box if has anything

The bar for removing placeables from boxes is now affected by the upgrade

Now working speed upgrade improves speed more accurately

Closing shelves for sale now requires holding

Some shelves have price tags in the wrong place

Some leds are misplaced in the shelves

Sometimes dirts respawn even when the store is closed

The customer who came to the trade looping in talking animation

The bar can stay full while interacting with cat and dog

Employees pick up boxes before the robot delivers them

Employees sometimes can not stock items to warehouse

Employees sometimes get stuck while moving

Menu resolution issue

Some text not fitting issue at computer ui

Some box icons does not rendering correctly

Reduced fps drop while saving

Navmesh issues

Some items stutter while rotating at workbench

Some sounds are not affected by the sound effect setting

Sometimes when CDs closed green circle appears at the side

The stock list in the exchange may show the stock number of the products incorrectly

You can now reset product tags by looking directly at the labels

L shelves cannot be placed flush against the walls

Price tags show incorrect price when loading a save

Sometimes you can't proceed past the character creation screen

No customers come in the first hours of the day

Sometimes, if two employees try to put a CD from the box at the same time, the CD falls out of the other's box

Employees sometimes can place products to shelves more than once

Employees sometimes does not pick products from desk

LED furnished shelves sometimes cannot be placed while re-placing

The light on the CD repair machine is not working

When we save and load, that day's event is not active and customers do not buy the products that were released that day