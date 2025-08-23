 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19709757 Edited 23 August 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- You need to click a button to open the search panels in stadiums or historical flag sections.

- The knockout statistic section has been reworked. There is a new tab called "Rounds". It features a bar chart displaying a team’s furthest round reached each year. You can click on a team’s flag below the chart to view the furthest rounds for that selected team.

- Added a few more women national teams including Uganda, Armenia, Mongolia, Bermuda.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link