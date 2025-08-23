- You need to click a button to open the search panels in stadiums or historical flag sections.
- The knockout statistic section has been reworked. There is a new tab called "Rounds". It features a bar chart displaying a team’s furthest round reached each year. You can click on a team’s flag below the chart to view the furthest rounds for that selected team.
- Added a few more women national teams including Uganda, Armenia, Mongolia, Bermuda.
Update Notes for 23rd August, 2025
