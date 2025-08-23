Another hotfix patch for endgame related issues.

Added Octron's Marble Machine to the campaign mission tree, clicking it will bring you directly to the sector stash tab, where the machine is located

Fixed a bug where in some cases no Abyss sector was dropped after completing an Abyss sector

Carlo is only trapped in the egg rift as long as the corresponding sector is active in the machine

Improved rolling of Octron affixes on non-unique items (previously Octron affixes only rolled when there was a free affix left)

Fixed Slurxon achievement not triggering (if this happened to you, you need to defeat Slurxon one more time. Sorry for that!)

Fixed a rare crash when rolling sector items

Fixed a boss objective edge-case that prevented sector completion with grav boss, corpse explosions and insanely high damage