Another hotfix patch for endgame related issues.
Added Octron's Marble Machine to the campaign mission tree, clicking it will bring you directly to the sector stash tab, where the machine is located
Fixed a bug where in some cases no Abyss sector was dropped after completing an Abyss sector
Carlo is only trapped in the egg rift as long as the corresponding sector is active in the machine
Improved rolling of Octron affixes on non-unique items (previously Octron affixes only rolled when there was a free affix left)
Fixed Slurxon achievement not triggering (if this happened to you, you need to defeat Slurxon one more time. Sorry for that!)
Fixed a rare crash when rolling sector items
Fixed a boss objective edge-case that prevented sector completion with grav boss, corpse explosions and insanely high damage
Fixed a bug where Abyss nodes have been blocked bonus missions, preventing further progression
Thanks so much for playing EA and finding all these nasty bugs!
