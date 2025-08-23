 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Last Epoch
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 August 2025 Build 19709736 Edited 23 August 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another hotfix patch for endgame related issues.

  • Added Octron's Marble Machine to the campaign mission tree, clicking it will bring you directly to the sector stash tab, where the machine is located

  • Fixed a bug where in some cases no Abyss sector was dropped after completing an Abyss sector

  • Carlo is only trapped in the egg rift as long as the corresponding sector is active in the machine

  • Improved rolling of Octron affixes on non-unique items (previously Octron affixes only rolled when there was a free affix left)

  • Fixed Slurxon achievement not triggering (if this happened to you, you need to defeat Slurxon one more time. Sorry for that!)

  • Fixed a rare crash when rolling sector items

  • Fixed a boss objective edge-case that prevented sector completion with grav boss, corpse explosions and insanely high damage

  • Fixed a bug where Abyss nodes have been blocked bonus missions, preventing further progression

Thanks so much for playing EA and finding all these nasty bugs!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3498391
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3498392
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3498393
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link