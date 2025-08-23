Good evening, handsome Rebels! Rebellion GODSOUL EA1.55 Major Update is live!

Thank you for waiting—this is our very first major content update. We hope you enjoy it this summer!





📝 EA1.55 Core Updates

Kami Aposta’s Affection Story – Final Chapter

Split into 6 segments, almost like 6 chapters at once!

Over 20,000 words of new story, dozens of new CGs, and new characters appear.

👉 How to access: Base → Chibi character → Scroll down to the very bottom.

Special Event: ASMR Performance

A 12-minute scene performed by a Japanese ASMR voice actor, bringing you a unique and mysterious soundscape.

Card UI Overhaul

Now more bouncy and smoother than ever!

Highly recommend enabling “Card Master Mode” for the best play experience!





⚠ Note: Due to time constraints, the English and Japanese versions of the new story may be delayed by 1–2 weeks as translations are still being finalized.





*Once again, for the smoothest card experience, make sure to enable “Card Master Mode”!





Point Shop Items

- The first batch of dynamic avatars and backgrounds is being prepared.

- All backgrounds will be full-screen and seamless, with no black bars.

- Quality is significantly higher than in our past games.

- Many have requested a wedding dress background—we’ll do our best to make it happen!



> Trading Cards will only have one release opportunity, so they will come a bit later.





Rougelike Mode

- Currently under heavy development.

- Includes: brand-new cards, shops, unique mechanics different from the main story, out-of-run progression, swappable heroine/CG system.

- Estimated release: around the end of the year.







About Voice Acting

Our main focus is currently on roguelike mode, card balance adjustments, and new story development.

Therefore, this new story update has no voice acting (except for ASMR and certain special scenes).

But rest assured—the story volume is much larger than planned, and we’ll continue to deliver rich content.

When the game reaches a new milestone, we plan to add additional voice acting in bulk.

We sincerely apologize and thank you for your support. It’s your encouragement that keeps us going!

