Visual Improvements

Added head bobbing while walking — movement now looks more natural



Added inertia to objects in hands — they now realistically sway when moving



Both features can be configured in the settings menu



Assistant Improvements

Assistant motivation now works on button hold, not press



Pressing on an assistant now sends them to temporary rest or returns them to work



Removed possibility of accidental interaction with assistant if you have something in your hands



Stock handlers became smarter and can now switch between tasks faster without walking to shelves if you asked them to change work or go rest



Other Improvements and Fixes

Fixed self-service operator work with multiple self-service checkouts



Added display of money that will be returned when selling equipment



Added ability to transfer goods from box to box directly



Added keg fill indicator with color coding



Fixed a bug that allowed earning excessive profit from draft beer



Added display of update notes directly in the game's main menu



We've been immersed in development for some time, but the store has always remained in our thoughts! Presenting update v1.2.1 — compact, but packed with numerous important improvements and fixes for a more pleasant store management experience.Thank you for staying with us! We carefully read your comments and continue working on improving the game.