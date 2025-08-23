 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709694
We've been immersed in development for some time, but the store has always remained in our thoughts! Presenting update v1.2.1 — compact, but packed with numerous important improvements and fixes for a more pleasant store management experience.

Visual Improvements

  • Added head bobbing while walking — movement now looks more natural
  • Added inertia to objects in hands — they now realistically sway when moving
  • Both features can be configured in the settings menu

Assistant Improvements

  • Assistant motivation now works on button hold, not press
  • Pressing on an assistant now sends them to temporary rest or returns them to work
  • Removed possibility of accidental interaction with assistant if you have something in your hands
  • Stock handlers became smarter and can now switch between tasks faster without walking to shelves if you asked them to change work or go rest

Other Improvements and Fixes

  • Fixed self-service operator work with multiple self-service checkouts
  • Added display of money that will be returned when selling equipment
  • Added ability to transfer goods from box to box directly
  • Added keg fill indicator with color coding
  • Fixed a bug that allowed earning excessive profit from draft beer
  • Added display of update notes directly in the game's main menu


Thank you for staying with us! We carefully read your comments and continue working on improving the game.

