Visual Improvements
- Added head bobbing while walking — movement now looks more natural
- Added inertia to objects in hands — they now realistically sway when moving
- Both features can be configured in the settings menu
Assistant Improvements
- Assistant motivation now works on button hold, not press
- Pressing on an assistant now sends them to temporary rest or returns them to work
- Removed possibility of accidental interaction with assistant if you have something in your hands
- Stock handlers became smarter and can now switch between tasks faster without walking to shelves if you asked them to change work or go rest
Other Improvements and Fixes
- Fixed self-service operator work with multiple self-service checkouts
- Added display of money that will be returned when selling equipment
- Added ability to transfer goods from box to box directly
- Added keg fill indicator with color coding
- Fixed a bug that allowed earning excessive profit from draft beer
- Added display of update notes directly in the game's main menu
Thank you for staying with us! We carefully read your comments and continue working on improving the game.
Changed files in this update