Tons of bugs squashed, anims implemented and refined, sfx made more awesome, and the ending even more realized than before.
Also, a plethora of small tweaks, fixes, and optimizations.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update