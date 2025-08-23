By request of stalker Tavi, the Golden AKS-74U giveaway has been extended until August 30!

Sometimes the Zone affects our lives not only with emissions but also with unexpected circumstances, and we decided to support our comrade.

Tavi, we wish you a speedy recovery and good health! 💛

Important: To receive the gift, make sure your game is updated to version 1.00b.

Don’t miss your chance to grab your Golden AKS-74U!

Take care, stalkers. And remember: every stalker matters in the Zone.