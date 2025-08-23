 Skip to content
Major 23 August 2025 Build 19709555 Edited 23 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Only 5 days left until launch!

  • Added the final area - The City of Gold

    • Includes 4 new enemies and the final boss - Risky Riches

  • You now take half as much damage

  • Added Upgrades

    • Dichromatic Butterfly

      Grazing past a bullet increases your damage by 50% up to 3 times. Getting hit will remove the buff

    • Paper Cannon

      You deal 2× damage, but also take 2× damage

  • Changed Upgrades

    • Toast

      Items which cost 0 charge block damage for 2 extra turn -> Block damage for 3 extra turns when you use an item that costs 0 charge

    • Speed Plus

      Every 6 moves, get a free action -> You move 25% faster

  • Removed Upgrades

    • Cue Stick


  • Added text to the combo meter showing your current multiplier
  • Added sound effects and visual effect when time is stopped
  • Kicked enemies are no longer immune to other forms of damage for a turn
  • Added a bug report button on the main menu
  • Hovering over a control in the controls menu now turns the cursor into a red X
  • Adjusted tutorial to start player with 1 less upgrade slot
  • Added collision optimisation when player doesn't have Antibullets
  • Adjusted inventory ammo text positioning
  • Added missing × symbol to a font
  • Creating a new custom level works now
  • You can now delete custom levels
  • Reworded some item and upgrade descriptions for clarity
  • Price tags on presents now update correctly to match your discount
  • Blueprints and glowing upgrades now display correctly in Gambler mode

