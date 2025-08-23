-
Added the final area - The City of Gold
- Includes 4 new enemies and the final boss - Risky Riches
- You now take half as much damage
-
Added Upgrades
Dichromatic ButterflyGrazing past a bullet increases your damage by 50% up to 3 times. Getting hit will remove the buff
Paper CannonYou deal 2× damage, but also take 2× damage
-
Changed Upgrades
ToastItems which cost 0 charge block damage for 2 extra turn -> Block damage for 3 extra turns when you use an item that costs 0 charge
Speed PlusEvery 6 moves, get a free action -> You move 25% faster
-
Removed Upgrades
-
Cue Stick
-
- Added text to the combo meter showing your current multiplier
- Added sound effects and visual effect when time is stopped
- Kicked enemies are no longer immune to other forms of damage for a turn
- Added a bug report button on the main menu
- Hovering over a control in the controls menu now turns the cursor into a red X
- Adjusted tutorial to start player with 1 less upgrade slot
- Added collision optimisation when player doesn't have Antibullets
- Adjusted inventory ammo text positioning
- Added missing × symbol to a font
- Creating a new custom level works now
- You can now delete custom levels
- Reworded some item and upgrade descriptions for clarity
- Price tags on presents now update correctly to match your discount
- Blueprints and glowing upgrades now display correctly in Gambler mode
