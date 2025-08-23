 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709455
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Now, when upgrading weapons, the correct amount of gold is taken.

  • Fixed a game crash when activating the Redmoon technique on weapons.

  • Fixed a bug where the Steam achievement Religious II was earned together with the Hunter II achievement.

  • The health of summoned creatures has been reduced.

  • A restriction has been added for loading saves from the demo version.

  • \[EN] The description of the Magic Trap technique has been corrected.

  • Two screen resolutions have been added for small screen formats.

  • The description of enchantments related to melee weapons has been corrected.

  • Fixed a game crash when playing with the Stone Barrier rune.

  • The placement of locations on the island map has been corrected for large islands.

  • Fixed a bug where the Blood Potion allowed you to kill ordinary enemies almost guaranteed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3055251
  • Loading history…
