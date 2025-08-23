Now, when upgrading weapons, the correct amount of gold is taken.
Fixed a game crash when activating the Redmoon technique on weapons.
Fixed a bug where the Steam achievement Religious II was earned together with the Hunter II achievement.
The health of summoned creatures has been reduced.
A restriction has been added for loading saves from the demo version.
\[EN] The description of the Magic Trap technique has been corrected.
Two screen resolutions have been added for small screen formats.
The description of enchantments related to melee weapons has been corrected.
Fixed a game crash when playing with the Stone Barrier rune.
The placement of locations on the island map has been corrected for large islands.
Fixed a bug where the Blood Potion allowed you to kill ordinary enemies almost guaranteed.
v0.3.3 day one patch
