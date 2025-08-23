 Skip to content
23 August 2025 Build 19709441 Edited 23 August 2025 – 14:06:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue with Weapon Skin icons throwing an error.

  • Fixed an issue with item drops not being given upon leveling up.

  • Fixed Container missing NavMesh data which caused the bots to be stuck in air.

  • Various font improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2257911
