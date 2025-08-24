 Skip to content
24 August 2025 Build 19709404 Edited 24 August 2025 – 03:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A couple of updates:

  • The game will now create a backup save file.

  • Safer saving system to mitigate chances of corrupting save file.

Changed files in this update

