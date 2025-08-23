Content Update 6

Change Log

Highlights

Added update to Talvistoa DLC (Details below)



Added Update to human animations (Details below)





Added new Conquest Features

1) Maps are now saved in each node of the Operation Screen (maps no longer change each time you play on the same place/node of the operation)

2) Map destruction and construction Persistence between battles (building destruction, knocked down and destroyed trees, craters, destruction stamps, player-built fortifications like foxholes and tank traps, destroyed vehicles, and more)

** Special note: Player placed mines, player built Finnish AA gun, and vehicles that are abandoned or simply damaged but repairable do NOT persist on purpose. There are several technical and gameplay reasons for this decision.

3) Added to Conquest Operation "WIN" screen a new option to select your next operation size. (No longer forced into 'unlimited' operation)





Fixed minimap sometimes not responding to mouse clicks (left-side squad panel was overlapping)



Talvisota Update

Added new Finnish Campaign mission 'Kollaa Kestää'



Added new and replaced existing Finnish human models and headwear with new ones that are: more optimized, better quality, and more historically accurate



Added 38 new helmets and fieldcaps with 150 variations of straps, emblems, foliage, etc



Added over 400 new Finnish human models, including Swedish volunteers. The models are modular, like other nations, allowing for easy modding of new combinations.



Added over 180 new Finnish soldiers for use in current and new squads



Added 13 new squads to Early War Finland



Added 13 new squads to Mid War Finland



Added 17 new squads to Late War Finland



Added 25 new squads to Conquest Finland





Added 6 new small arms weapons:

- 650 KIV 96

- 650 PK 21

- 900 PIST 07 FN

- Suomi KP/31 SJR (Stick Magazine)

- Suomi KP/31 SJR (Drum Magazine)

- Svkkr PM Grenade (Smoke)





- Maxim MG 08

- Maxim M/32-33

- 25 PstK/37

- 76 LK/13

- 76 RK/27-39

- 76 K/00

- 114 H/18

- 76 Itk/31

- 155 K/17

- 210 H/17

- 300 Krh/42

- Latil M2 TL6

- Volvo LV 127D

- Volvo LV 127D (20 Itk/40)

- BAF C (Late)

- T-26C

- T-28E

- Stu G 40 [Early version]





- 45 PtsK/32 (Mid) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- 76 RK/27 (Mid) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- 76 K/02 (Mid) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- 76 K/02 (Late) (adds Finnish HEAT shells)

- 76 K/02-30/40 (Mid) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- 76 K/02-30/40 (Late) (adds Finnish HEAT shells)

- 76 K/36 (Mid) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- 76 K/36 (Late) (adds Finnish HEAT shells)

- 114 H/18 (Mid) (adds Smoke shells 'WP')

- 114 H/18 (Late) (adds HEAT shells)

- BAF C (MID) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- BT-5 (MID) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- T-26B (MID) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- T-26E (MID) (upgrades from Soviet to Finnish AP shells)

- T-28E (Late) (adds Finnish HEAT shells)

- T-34B (Late) (adds Finnish HEAT shells)

- KV-1B (Late) (adds Finnish HEAT shells)

- KV-1A (Late) (adds Finnish HEAT shells)





Updated Finnish soldiers with new weapons



Updated order of AP grenades in Finnish breeds so that longer range grenades are listed first to help AI choose to throw them first



Updated Finnish Panzer 4 J:

- Added shields to the turret

- Added/adjusted spare track links

- Removed AA MG mount





Added new vehicles to skirmishes and campaign missions where appropriate





Through Ice and Fire(1939_12_summa):

- Replaced maxim_m1910_30 with maxim_m32_33

- Replaced 76mm_k02_30_40 with 76mm_k02[N/E 1 position(easy)]

- Replaced 76mm_m1927_fin with 76mm_lk13

- Replaced Russian Mountain troops with Cavalry troops.





- autoassign initial units via player# & zone, and NOT through zone operatable ONLY.

- Replaced maxim_m1910_30 with maxim_m32_33





- Replaced stug3g_fin with stug3g_fin_early

- Replaced ft17_fin with t26c

- Replaced 75mm_itk37 with 76mm_itk31

- Replaced kv1_42_fin with kv1_42_fin_late

- Replaced starting infantry(jaegers) with elite and anti-tank infantry.

- Replaced Jaeger squad reinforcement BY [arm_jag] Armor Div Jaeger squad.





- Replaced sdkfz251c_tarp with sdkfz251d_1

- Replaced ford_v3000_ammo with ford_3ton_ammo

- Replaced panzergrenadiers with Gebirgsjäger

- Replaced t26e with t26e_mid





- Added 25mm_pstk37 purchase doctrine allround at flag 1 & irregular doctrine at start.

- Added 114mm_h18_how_early as purchase for irregular doctrine at flag 5, replaced 107mm_k10 on this doctrine

- Replaced 76mm_m1927_fin with 76mm_lk13

- Replaced ds39_stand_fin with maxim_m32_33

- Replaced ford_v3000 with latil_m2tl6 for towing 75mm_itk37





- Added 25mm_pstk37 purchase doctrine allround at flag 1 & irregular doctrine at start.

- Added 114mm_h18_how_early as purchase for irregular doctrine at flag 5, replaced 107mm_k10 on this doctrine. 107mm_k10 remains hero unit for defensive doctrine.

- Replaced ds39_stand_fin with maxim_m32_33

- Replaced ford_v3000 with latil_m2tl6 for towing 75mm_itk37





- Replaced ds39_stand_fin with mg08_fin

- Replaced 76mm_m1927 with 76mm_m1927_fin

- Replaced heavy_mg_maxim_m1910_30 with maxim_m32_33

- Replaced ford_v3000 with latil_m2tl6 for towing 75mm_itk37





- Replaced ds39_stand_fin with maxim_m32_33

- Replaced 45mm_pstk32 with 45mm_pstk32_mid

- Replaced 76mm_k02 with 76mm_k02_late

- Replaced 122mm_m1910_fin with 114mm_h18_how_late

- Replaced 150mm_h40 with 155mm_k17

- Replaced 170mm_minewerfer with 300mm_krh42

- Replaced 203mm_h17 with 210mm_h17

- Replaced 75mm_itk37 with 76mm_itk31 (both hero unit(irregular) & regular purchase(defensive))

- Replaced ford_v3000 with latil_m2tl6 for towing 75mm_itk31

- Replaced ford_3ton_breda with volvo_127d_itk40

- Replaced ford_3ton(tow truck) with volvo_127d

- Replaced ba10_fin with ba10m_fin

- Replaced t26_33_fin with t26_33_fin_mid

- Replaced t26e with t26e_mid

- Replaced t28_38_fin with t28e_fin_late

- Replaced t3476_41_fin with t3476_41_fin_late

- Replaced kv1_40e_fin with kv1_40e_fin_late

- Replaced kv1_42_fin with kv1_42_fin_late



Conquest

Added new Conquest Features

1) Maps are now saved in each node of the Operation Screen (maps no longer change each time you play on the same place/node of the operation)

2) Map destruction and construction Persistence between battles (building destruction, knocked down and destroyed trees, craters, destruction stamps, player-built fortifications like foxholes and tank traps, destroyed vehicles, and more)

** Special note: Player placed mines, and vehicles that are abandoned or simply damaged but repairable do NOT persist on purpose. There are several technical and gameplay reasons for this decision.

3) Added to Conquest Operation "WIN" screen a new option to select your next operation size. (No longer forced into 'unlimited' operation)





Optimization for Conquest by reducing the amount of entities loaded into RAM to only those that are needed



Optimization for Conquest campaign screen and library by skipping the preload file (most not needed)





Increased "Unlimited" size Conquest operation to have 10 nodes/locations (use to be 6)





Fixed UI element blocking view of reward type/count on the map node tool tip of the operation screen of Conquest



Fixed inventories of few destroyed wrecks(contained all default inventories as if new tanks) on dcg_d_vyazma



Fixed vehicle-main.inc check for water level to be slightly delayed to stop Conquest vehicles from sometimes "drowning" if map coordinates 000 are underwater



Fixed conquest mission script related to at flag ignore



Fixed jagged texture on dcg_natramala_winter



Human animations Update

Added animation blending feature to the game engine to allow for humans to play 'hit' reaction animations from bullets and blast damage



Added animation randomization feature to game engine for humans by allowing files to call an animation folder and any animation inside can be selected/played





Added new idle_gun animations (idle empty were added as well, but hidden for now)



Added new run, sprint, & walk locomotion animations



Added new weapon fire animations



Added new weapon reload animations (some vanilla anims retained)



Added new weapon misc. weapon animations/randomizations for further use



Added new animation variation/randomize source code



Added new cover animations with variations



Added new lie, squat & standing grenade throwing animations



Added new prone crawl animation



Added new hit reaction (flinch) animations



Added new lie and squat animations



Added new 'take' or equipping animations



Added new 'holdback' or obstructed animations



Added new walk-normal (Direct Control) animations, as they are sufficient for use.



Added new lying MG reload and firing animations



Added new pistol equip animations



Added prone crawl gun_01 and gun_02 with randomization





Increased human stance change speeds to be faster and more responsive (from prone, squat, to stand and vice-versa)



Increased grenade throw animation speed to be faster and more responsive



Single Player

Mortain Counterattack(1944_08_mortain)

- fixed beginning clips and setup so that player cannot flank around map to prepare for part2 before completing task1.

- fixed part2 beginning(panther) scenarios so that moment between where sherman is destroyed and rest of scenarios play is smooth transition and not camera stuck in ground for moment.





- fixed Guards Marines soldiers being inactive while arriving in a vehicle.

- fixed logic script includes not being used.





- all the crates on the map that contain weapons, ammo and stuff are scripted to display icons, same for mines. This shows up during first preparation until battle, then once map opens up all the new crates that contain such items get icons as well until battle starts.

- fixed intro car and its soldiers never being assigned.

- fixed sdkfz 251 flammer not having flame thrower ammo.

- fixed map issues.





- Improved m30 artillery arrival and fixed a possible case where, in coop, it wanders around

- Improved "su122" arrival as it was lacking some of the intended units and was not in proper ai settings

- fixed map bugs





Fixed the trucks to exit the map nicely and via ai once task 5 is completed now, includes auto repair/not jumping out to repair or blocking issues for Contesting Hell's Highway(1944_09_02_veghel)



Fixed map camera clips to prevent seeing ocean mask under the map for Downfall(1945-04-ger_berlin)



Fixed broken textures in a few areas on 1944_07-rus_op_bagration



Multiplayer

Reduced cost of ft17_fin from 115 to 85 mp





Fixed all multiplayer scripts to not recognize animals as 'bots'. Animals on maps caused issues when they were treated as bots



Fixed multiplayer scripts "alternate tank/car logics" that caused bots to attack in reverse if both teams a and b had at least 1 bot on each team





Fixed Finnish doctrine_150mm_sfh18_fin_late number of crew (4 to 5)





Fixed for 4v4_dubovka: floating trees, disconnected trenches, broken polygons



Fixed flying dirt lumps on 3v3_wotan



Everything Else

Added "switch movement speed" button to show for vehicles (moved supply on/off button to other slot to avoid conflict)



Added options / video quality preset 'Maximum'





Increased distance at which tree bump maps are removed on LOD settings



Increased DT MG rate of fire from 550 to 600



Increased the move speed modifier for defensive soldiers from -15% to -10%



Increased the stamina pool and regeneration rate for recon, stealth, and medics so that they can sprint for longer





Updated HBAO settings (Ambient Occlusion)



Updated Depth of Field to blur the horizon properly



Updated Depth of Field settings in the environments





Updated and cleaned up Ostfront bushes with better optimized ones



Updated nettings and barbed wire to use translucent coverage material



Updated destroyed trees from Ostfront with ones from CtA



Updated dry trees for ostfront



Updated bush dense 2 (no billboards, they actually reduce fps)



Updated several Osftront tree assets and removed older / less-used ones (destroyed and wrecked trees)



Updated concrete buildings to spawn a new 'destroyed' stamp when destroyed



Updated building 'eastern-europe_farm' and 'warehouse' to tile textures



Updated the accuracy of semi-auto rifles to match bolt rifles accuracy curves



Updated reload times to be consistent for 75mm-88mm AA guns



Updated the USA 1st Special AT soldier to carry M9A1 Bazooka instead of the M1A1 Bazooka



Updated ratio of shell types for M12 GMC so that it has 2 shells AP, 2 Shells Smoke, then rest HE





Reduced the move speed modifier for recon, stealth, and medics from +15% and +20% down to +10%



Reduced stamina drain based on soldier carry weight to be more even/consistent



Reduced double DT MG rate of fire from 1600 to 1200



Reduced reload time of IS-2 M1943 from 17s to 20s



Reduced resupply cost for heavy mortars (107mm-120mm) HE shells from 15 to 10



Reduced the distance at which the sounds begin to fade for human movements and small arms reloads





Removed duplicate entity files for cannon shells



Removed unused older weapon shot sounds



Removed beech trees from trees/old folder



Removed / cleaned up duplicate files for various ammo, weapon, and shell entities



Removed anim.txt files (not used by game)



Removed some duplicate textures from vehicle entity files





Renamed shells folder that are really ejected small arms casings to -casings and moved to inventory/-ammo/-small_arms/-casings





Fixed hardcoded setting that should fix the inconsistency of AA guns not shooting when AA guns are aiming at planes



Fixed vfx not playing on giving move orders (bug introduced in last patch)



Fixed .omask files from being saved anywhere other than in the editor



Fixed cannons showing on minimap after being destroyed (bug introduced in last patch)



Fixed minimap sometimes not responding to mouse clicks (left-side squad panel was overlapping)





Fixed sdkfz8_flak18 crew count (changed from 5 to 4)



Fixed sdkfz8_flak18 gun elevation limit (changed from +85° to + 15°)



Fixed incorrect volume thickness for 88mm flak18, flak36, and sdkfz8_flak18 shields (from 8mm all-around to 10mm and 6mm side hinges)



Fixed BT-7A coax ball not moving, just the mgun. Fixed also the mgun clipping through the side of the turret



Fixed missing gun_b and gun_r animations for Jagdpanther, Stuh42, and Hetzer



Fixed size of 20mm Itk 40



Fixed some cannons having inconsistent repair times for their gun / barrel component



Fixed IS-2 '43 mantlet volume armor from 100mm to 110mm



Fixed kv85 missing DT texture for the rear mgun on the turret



Fixed m4a3_75w_e4_5 missing satchel charge



Fixed Marder2 engine deck missing



Fixed missing face on the tiger2p turret _x model



Fixed for tiger2h the transmission volume sticking out of the body volume



Fixed ford_3ton_breda front right seat to be passenger seat instead of commander



Fixed missing body repair animations for the Ferdinand



Fixed wrong face orientation on part1 for stug3g_xx



Fixed missing faces on engine decks for kv85 and su152



Fixed commander position for Panther A and G



Fixed missing faces for t3476_40 & t3476_41



Fixed tiger1hunt_x body break animation



Fixed magazine of sdkfz251d_17 to 10 rounds



Fixed tiger2h_xx turret height, also rotated it to the right instead of left



Fixed missing face on the tiger2p_xx inside of the turret



Fixed engine disappearing when the engine is set on fire on all the ford_3ton trucks for Finland and ford_v3000s.



Fixed a wrong face on the body.ply for the pz1b



Fixed normal maps textures on T-28 vehicles being wrong format type



Fixed shell_eject.anm for 76mm_m1902 and 76mm_k02





Fixed ejected magazines from small-arms weapons, causing humans to not aim due to weapon contact with a discarded magazine while prone



Fixed zb26 ammo to stack in 20 rounds vs 25 rounds



Fixed Finnish 114x86 HE shell to reference the correct 3d model



Fixed soviet 82mm smoke (WP) shell not showing tail fx and playing sound when fired



Fixed resupply cost for 200mm GER smoke mortar (5 to 15)



Fixed US Helmet specular maps and helmet. They were terrible, and now the US looks 10x better!



Fixed Volkssturm armband texture on human model





Fixed barbed_fence series so humans cannot be direct controlled and pass through the wire volumes



Fixed a small issue on DCG Utah Beach and added Sherman DD wrecks on the breach



Fixed euro_bridge04 sound fx for vehicles driving upon it to stone/concrete from wood



Fixed decalorder value for several stamps that are spawned when construction objects are destroyed, so they are layered on top of map stamps



Fixed factory_barracks to be crushable by tanks like other buildings



Fixed props for building 'soviet_barn'



Fixed pivots for 'wood_gate1'



Fixed factory_barracks missing obstacles for some volumes, causing units to pass through walls or some vehicles getting stuck if the building was partially destroyed in certain ways



Fixed Interior bone for building 'france_corn_build_02'





Fixed miss-spelling of prop 'detonate' for some grenades and interaction_entity scripts



Fixed some unit icons with incorrect tow weight indicator



Note to modders

{DynCmpPersistent} is the new parameter that needs to be added to the .def file of entities you wish to persist in Conquest that are not part of the map file itself. An example can be seen in resource/properties/crater.inc



For vehicle wrecks to persist, a flag has been added to interaction_entity scripts: {mark_for_persistence}. An example of its use can be found in vehicle-main.inc in the {on "_burn'} block



This update brings many changes to both Conquest and Finnish missions and will likely break any current saves you have for both.If you wish to continue playing through your current saves for these missions and Conquest, we recommend remaining on V1.053.0 until you complete them and are ready to start fresh on the new content.To take full advantage of the new graphical improvements (HBAO, etc), it’s recommended that you delete theIf you switch to the new “Maximum” graphic preset and then revert to an older game version, your game will crash, because this new preset doesn’t exist in the older builds. If that happens, you will need to return to the newest game version and lower the preset back to anything other than ‘maximum’. That way, you can revert to the older versionsr2530-3452