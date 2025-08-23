📰 Update Time!Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.15.4! This bi-weekly update we've got vote results, new leaderboards, video suggestions & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
🗳️ Minigame Poll Results!Our 6th official minigame poll has come to a close! Let's see the results!
(Read about the minigames in detail in our previous post.)
🥉 In third place, 💥 Wreckage Wrangle ⛏️ with 27.3% of the votes!
🥈 In second place, 🎨 Color Calamity 🪣 with 31.8% of the votes!
🥇 And in FIRST PLACE, 🔪 Manic Murderer 😨 with 40.9% of the votes!
Congratulations to everyone who voted for Manic Murderer! 🥳🥳🥳
Manic Murderer will be added in our next development cycle!
If you want to participate whenever the next minigame poll happens, join the Discord! ❤️
🛸 Hub Changes
📊 LeaderboardsThis update, we've added 15 new leaderboards to the Hub! A dedicated XP leaderboard for each minigame! 🤯
These leaderboards are unique in that they reward players for mainlining a single minigame, so if you're addicted to a specific minigame, let the addiction consume you! 🤩🌈
They also finally give a purpose to the listing of minigame XP on your profile! 🧐
These new boards will also help combat the calcification of leaderboards, considering every so often a brand new minigame will be added alongside a completely new leaderboard to compete in, making it easier for everyone to participate! 📊
To make participation even more accessible, you can now walk up to any leaderboard, and the chat will tell you your EXACT position on it, even if you're not in the top #10! 😯
🕹️ Minigame Changes
☠️ Death PredictionWoah what a title. I promise it's not that intense, but it IS pretty cool for the wifi players.
In minigames where death is very easy to predict, such as 💥 Blazing Bullets, ☁️ Freefall Frenzy and ☢️ Parkour Panic, dying will now have 0 latency, no matter your ping!
No longer will your body slightly clip into the giant blazing bullets, it now feels just as responsive and "punchy" as in singleplayer! 💥
☁️ Freefall FrenzyFreefall Frenzy has gotten a new level called "Square", which nicely scales with gradual difficulty so you can encounter it at any moment in the game, increasing gameplay variety considering it's uniquely designed to make you hit the map boundaries! ⚙️
Freefall Frenzy also has finally gotten ping compensation, making the gameplay feel exactly the same whether you're the host, or a client with 300 ping!
🏠 Condo Changes
📺 Webscreen SuggestionsWanna chill in your Condo with friends, but don't know what to watch? Relatable! 😅
For this reason, the webscreen search results will now initially be populated with trending videos, and - upon clicking any video - will show suggestions based on that video!
Not sponsored by MrBeast lol, he just tends to appear on trending... a lot 😂
🔥 TorchesImported straight from the cold Crumble Crisis mountains, Torches are a new Condo furniture, making your Condo cozier than ever before! 😌🔥
Get Torches today by getting lucky while opening a furniture crate! 🍀📦
🔔 Stay TunedStay tuned to the ever-expanding Minigame Madness experience by following us on Steam and joining the Discord community! Spread the word about Minigame Madness by leaving a review! 📢
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.15.4
- Added 15 new leaderboards to the Hub: a dedicated XP leaderboard for each minigame
- Added a chat notification when walking up to a Hub leaderboard telling you your exact position on the board
- Added Freefall Frenzy level "Square"
- Added "Torch" furniture
- Added "Acolyte" outfit
- Changed webscreen video search to display trending YouTube videos when having nothing searched
- Changed webscreen video search to display suggested similar videos after clicking a video
- Changed certain extremely predictable deaths (sewer outflows in Parkour, bullets in Blazing, and the skyscraper in Freefall) to get executed with 0ms latency no matter your ping
- Changed Freefall Frenzy to be fully ping compensated
- Changed Freefall Frenzy players to be moved slightly upwards to improve first-person visibility
- Changed Twisted Trivia screens to show their individual LEDs farther
- Changed send chat and quick chat buttons to have tooltips
- Changed chat controller/keyboard navigation to be improved
- Changed safety setting labels to be clearer
- Fixed tooltips not always showing in inventory on controller/keyboard
- Fixed case opening showing secondary color for items that don't have any
- Fixed outfit add button enabled status not updating when adding/removing an outfit from the outfits tab
- Fixed votes not updating on client when a vote is received in the last miliseconds
- Fixed spinbox fully losing focus when set to either max or min
- Fixed Royal Rumble barrels being ghosts
Changed files in this update