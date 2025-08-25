 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19709382
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Manager,

I don’t have much more to add beyond the previous announcement, except to wish you a wonderful time playing PBS!

We’re here for you if you run into any issues or have any questions.

Our top priority is to provide you with a fully stable game, along with regular improvements that will enhance your gameplay experience.

To celebrate this release, we’re offering a 10% discount — and don’t hesitate to also check out the 12 bundles available!

For those who may have missed it, here’s the roadmap once again. I can’t wait for you to discover what’s coming next — but first, dive into the Early Access.


Finally, feel free to join us on Discord. You’re the missing piece to help build our community and continue this adventure together! Join Discord

